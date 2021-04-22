UNCP volleyball falls in PBC semis

PEMBROKE — After Saturday’s football game between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Frostburg State was a back-and-forth affair for the first 39 minutes of action, one two-minute stretch of plays resulted in two touchdowns for the visiting Bobcats and shifted the momentum in their favor.

That short spurt propelled the Bobcats to a 40-28 win over the Braves in the season finale for both teams.

“A game like this, it’s 12 points, but it’s probably only three to five plays that really impacted (the outcome),” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “We’ve got to be three to five plays better.”

UNCP (2-2, 2-2 Mountain East Conference) led 21-20 in the third quarter when the tide began to turn toward Frostburg State (3-1, 3-1 MEC). The Bobcats’ Seth Fitzgerald ran a fake punt for a 17-yard gain, then Aizsha Horne scored on a 30-yard run on the next play, giving the Bobcats a 27-20 lead with 5:33 to go in the period.

On the ensuing drive, the Braves faced a third-and-22 after two big losses before Josh Jones appeared to complete a 30-yard pass to Shammond Hicks — but officials ruled that the ball hit the ground before Hicks caught it.

With the Braves forced to punt from their own 13-yard line instead of gaining a first down near midfield, Frostburg State’s Malik Morris blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone for a Bobcats touchdown, extending the lead to 34-21 with 3:46 left in the third.

“There’s a study that’s out there that teams that get kicks blocked, the percentage is that 93% of time you lose the game — let alone getting the kick blocked and going for a touchdown,” Richardson said. “And the momentum shifted, and we could not get it back into our favor consistently, and when you’re playing a good team, you can’t make mistakes.”

UNCP did get back within one possession two drives later, scoring on an 11-yard pass from Jones to Shammond Hicks to pull to a 34-28 deficit with 8:33 to go.

But Frostburg State kicked field goals on their next two drives — a 37-yarder and a 33-yarder by Dayne Koontz, who had four field goals — burning clock and increasing the separation on the scoreboard, taking the 40-28 lead that would become the final margin.

UNCP outgained the Bobcats 441-347 in the loss, with 263 yards of offense through the air and 178 through the run game. The Braves also had a 26-14 edge in first downs.

Jones completed 19 of 34 passes for 263 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Jai’Veon Smalls caught six passes for 73 yards with a touchdown, Tyshawn Carter caught four for 79 yards and Sean Brown had two receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. Joseph Early rushed for 109 yards on 17 attempts.

“At first we kind of struggled to get things going, but then the run really opened up well, and I felt really comfortable offensively,” Richardson said. “There were a couple moments there were we could’ve kept some drives going and be able to capitalize with points.”

Graham Walker was 8-for-17 passing for Frostburg State for 208 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Kyle Belack, who had three catches for 51 yards. Morris had three catches for 132 yards, plus the game-changing blocked punt and recovery.

UNCP started slowly in their first game in 21 days, with a punt on two of their first three drives and a missed field goal attempt on the other. The Bobcats, meanwhile, scored on three of their first four possessions, staring with a 34-yard Koontz field goal on the game’s opening drive. Walker then found Belack for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 4:47 left in the first quarter, for a 10-0 lead, and Koontz kicked a 35-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead at the 10:24 mark in the half.

“I think it was just a matter of making sure we knew what they were going to do and making sure we could adjust to it, and seeing what would work for us,” Richardson said. “I think sometimes you get in a game and you don’t know everything they’re going to do, so sometimes you’ve got to make those in-game adjustments and see what we can get an advantage on, and I think that was part of it.”

The Braves answered with two touchdowns late in the second quarter — a 6-yard pass from Jones to Smalls and a 48-yard deep ball from Jones to Brown — to take a 14-13 lead. Walker found Belack again with 36 seconds left in the half to give Frostburg State a 20-14 halftime lead.

UNCP scored on a 3-yard Raeshawn Griffin run to take a 21-20 lead with 9:54 left in the third, before the momentum-shifting Frostburg State stretch began on the ensuing drive.

The Braves finish with an even 2-2 record after a 2-0 start. Saturday’s game had a major impact on the perception of their season, being the difference between a 3-1 and 2-2 final record — and finishing with back-to-back losses leaves a sour taste in the Braves mouths entering the offseason.

“I’m really looking forward to the guys that are coming back, that they’ll be extremely hungry and this will be a great learning lesson for all of them, to know that there’s some things that have to change and some things that have to improve and get better,” Richardson said.

“It don’t sit right, but we know we’ve got to improve on it and we’ve got to learn, and that’s something we’ve got to get better on that,” Smalls said. “We worked hard all of practice but we just came up short.”

While the NCAA granted all players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on college athletics, the seven seniors who are not returning next season played their final collegiate game Saturday.

“This is my last time putting on pads,” said defensive back Cam Caldron, who had six tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a second-quarter blocked punt. “It’s surreal; it doesn’t feel real at all. I’ve been trying to hold back tears, trying to be tough in front of my mama and stuff, but when I get in the locker room I’m probably going to cry like a baby. But it’s been a great experience and I appreciate Coach (Richardson) and the coaching staff believing in me for four years, so I’m very grateful for that.”