Stallions shut out Bulldogs

ST. PAULS — Any way you look at it, it’s been a hard season for the St. Pauls girls soccer team.
But after a 6-0 loss Wednesday to South Columbus — yet another one-sided loss in a season they’ve only scored one goal — Bulldogs coach William Garcia touted his team’s improvement as the team prepares for its final two games against West Columbus.
“One thing I noticed big time early in the season was a lot of goals were coming in from the middle, so today’s tactic, I loaded the back up,” Garcia said. “We’ve been training on trying to push the game towards the outside and not get scored on from the middle.
“The takeaway is always my girls are improving every day. Scores don’t mean anything to me; it really just comes down to have they learned, are they building, are they progressing. Rebuilding years are tough.”
South Columbus (7-2, 3-1 Three Rivers Conference) led 2-0 at halftime and 4-0 before two goals in the final 7:28. For St. Pauls (0-10, 0-5 TRC), who only has 13 healthy players, the lack of depth hurts late in games.
“In the conference games, the second half of the season, most of the goals have come in the second half, and that’s just being tired,” Garcia said. “Numbers were great in the beginning, but we’ve lost (players with) injuries; concussion protocol, ankles, grades. But the girls have been fighting it out. The good thing is they’ve been able to keep their motivation going. They’re here to play, every game, their hardest; I can’t ask more.”
Olivia Clark scored four goals for South Columbus, including the Stallions’ last three.
“She’s the best player in the conference, in my opinion — not really an opinion, that’s pretty much a fact,” Garcia said. “Mya McDonald is great, from East Bladen, but an all-around player, Lauren Clark is solid, one of the best players I’ve ever seen on the girls side in the TRC. There’s so much you can do when you’ve got that kind of firepower on the team, that leadership in the backfield, in the middle field, she’s a center back going all the way to the top.”
South Columbus’ first goal came off St. Pauls’ deflection of a corner kick, then the Stallions added a second when Clark scored with 18:26 left in the half; they held that 2-0 lead until halftime.
Lauren Clark scored five minutes into the second half, then Olivia Clark scored again with 31:20 to go for a 4-0 lead. The Bulldogs held the Stallions on that four-goal total until two more Olivia Clark goals in the final 7:28.
St. Pauls has been shut out in nine straight games, but holding South Columbus to four goals over the first 70 minutes after allowing seven goals to them in the teams’ first meeting on March 29 is something Garcia sees as a positive sign.
“I tell the girls all the time, don’t look at the score, don’t worry about the score. It’s what I see in the middle of the game; we’ve been able to connect more, we’ve been able to hang out in the attacking third than we were in the nonconference season,” Garcia said. “They’re starting to see that now, so they’re starting to actually pay attention and say ‘OK, let’s do what coach says.’”
St. Pauls faces West Columbus in its final two games, starting with Thursday’s game in Cerro Gordo; the teams play Monday in St. Pauls.