Cougars bring the speed: St. Pauls set to face ‘fast’ SouthWest Edgecombe

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Mikail Breeden (1) gets set to throw a pass during last week’s first-round 2AA state playoff game against Randleman.
NCHSAA State Playoffs
2AA East Regional
Second Round
No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe (6-2) vs. No. 2 St. Pauls (6-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Admission: $8
ST. PAULS — When the SouthWest Edgecombe football team arrives in St. Pauls Friday, they’ll probably be eager to be active after a long bus ride.
Especially since the Cougars are a team that likes showing off their speed anyway.
“They’re very fast,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said of the Cougars. “They do things consistent, they’re a very consistent team. Very athletic team, very fast team. So we’ve got to have our thinking caps on and we’ve got to be willing to run with some octane in our tanks, because they’re fast.”
That speed will match up with St. Pauls’ physicality when the teams meet Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2AA state playoffs. Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the gate.
The winner will advance to the 2AA East Regional final next week against the winner of the Croatan at Washington matchup.
Third-seeded SouthWest Edgecombe (6-2) advanced to the second round for the fourth straight season with last week’s 33-12 win over Roanoke Rapids, and is one of the final eight teams standing in their classification — usually the third round, but the second round this year — for the third straight season.
The Cougars started their season with nonconference losses to Northern Nash and Tarboro, in which they didn’t score a point in either game, but have since been unblemished through their Eastern Plains Conference slate and their playoff opener.
Running the wing-T offense, the Cougars have scored 40.8 points per game over their last six outings.
“People who know me as a coach, the conferences we’ve been in have had a lot of people running the wing-T,” Setzer said. “The wing-T is not one of my favorite things to have to defend. When you’re a wing-T team and you know what you’re doing, you pose so many different problems. They run the wing-T very well, they do what they do pretty good.”
Three backs have carried the load for the Cougars throughout the season: DeMari Mabry (609 rushing yards, six touchdowns), Larry Jones (476 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and Tayshaun Pittman (466 yards, five touchdowns). The Cougars have rushed for 1,991 yards on the season — 248.9 per game — and have thrown for 451 yards, with 50 passes attempted the whole season.
No. 2 St. Pauls (6-0) has been more offensively balanced throughout the season than in years past, but leaned primarily on its run game in last week’s 35-9 first-round win over Randleman, rushing for 341 yards.
As the Bulldogs now match up with the Cougars, Setzer says SouthWest Edgecombe’s speed presents a challenge for not only the Bulldogs defense, but also their offense as they face the Cougars defense.
“They’ve got speed everywhere — we can’t expect them not to be fast on both sides of the ball,” Setzer said. “They’re fast on both sides of the ball, so that mean’s we’re going to have to make sure that we are hitting our assignments. We can’t be a team Friday night that we’re missing assignments and blowing assignments, because a team like that is able to change the game at any time, they’re able to have big plays.”
Both teams enter Friday’s game with experienced rosters, with a lot of seniors trying to extend their careers one week at a time.
“I think it’s going to make for a good ballgame,” Setzer said. “When you’ve got experience, that usually means you’ve got a really good, crisp game; you don’t have as many mistakes. That’s the biggest thing, when you see a team that’s got a lot of experience, you typically don’t see a lot of mistakes out there, so we’re going to have to cut down on our mistakes especially.”
The Bulldogs haven’t won two playoff games in a season since 2007, during Setzer’s first stint with the program; that year was also the last time before this season the Bulldogs won a conference championship. That 2007 playoff run is the only time St. Pauls has advanced to the third round since doing so three times in a four-year stretch from 1989-92.
Friday marks the second all-time meeting between the programs; St. Pauls beat SouthWest Edgecombe 37-6 in the first round of the playoffs in 2003.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.