UNCP baseball swept at Flagler

April 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Home-standing Flagler scored at least one run in seven different innings behind an effective outing from southpaw Daniel Fischer, and the Saints finished off a weekend sweep of the 14th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team with an 11-1 victory over the Braves on Sunday in northeast Florida.

The setback capped the road portion of the regular season schedule for the Braves (27-10, 23-7 PBC) who finished their slate with 14 road wins — their most victories away from home since the 2014 campaign. The Saints (15-20, 14-15) pushed their win streak out to six games with the outcome, and have now captured five of the last six in the series with the Braves.

Flagler’s Donovan Garcia and Adam Mitchell opened up the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, and Myles Colangelo have the hosts the lead for good with a one-out RBI single to the gap in right field. Mitchell would late score on a wild pitch to push the advantage out to 2-0.

John Fiorenza had three hits, including two doubles and a home run, and four RBIs for the Saints. Myles Colangelo had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs; Donovan Garcia had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI.

Daniel Fischer (2-1) threw six innings, allowing one earned run with two strikeouts, to earn the win for Flagler.

Ramsey Petty was 3-for-4 for UNCP with a double and Wellington Guzman had a double and an RBI for the Braves. Jalen Scott (0-3) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will close out the regular season portion of its 2021 slate on Saturday and Sunday when they welcome Columbus State (21-10, 16-10 PBC) to Sammy Cox Field for a three-game set. The squads will open the weekend with a 1 p.m. twinbill on Saturday, and close out the series with a 1 p.m. Senior Day outing on Sunday.