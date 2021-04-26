Big bats help UNG sweep UNCP softball

Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Jordan Hall throws a pitch during Friday’s game against Young Harris. The Braves were swept in Sunday’s doubleheader against North Georgia.

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team committed three errors, gave up four extra base hits and a home run to help the fourth-ranked North Georgia Nighthawks to a 8-0 victory in six innings of the opening contest on Sunday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. The Nighthawks completed the sweep with a 14-2 victory in five innings of game two fueled by three homers.

The setback for the Braves (22-12, 10-6 PBC) marks the first time the squad has been swept in conference play and just the second time this season. The Nighthawks (33-5, 15-1 PBC) have now won the last 28 meetings against UNCP and are a perfect 16-0 when playing in Pembroke.

The Braves will honor their senior class and close out the home portion of their schedule on Friday with a doubleheader against Lander (15-18, 2-13 PBC). First pitch is set for noon at the UNCP Softball Field.

Game One

Shelby Hammontree started the top of the third inning with a leadoff single to left field. Margaret Simmons cleared the bases with a two-run blast over the center field fence to put North Georgia on top 3-0.

The Nighthawks started the sixth inning with a walk and a took advantage of a fielding error by the Braves to put runners on first and second. The runners advanced a base after a passed ball, but Cheyanne Mosteller doubled to center field to score two runs. Madison Simmons tripled down the right field line to finish off the four-hit inning and drove in the eighth run of the game.

Lauren Hilbourn and Rendi Wetherington recorded the game’s only two hits for the Braves. Raygan Larson (10-5) took the loss for the Braves.

Shelby Hammontree and Cheyanne Mosteller each had two hits for UNG, with Hammontree recording and RBI and Mosteller earning two. Margaret Simmons also had two RBIs and Madison Simmons had one. Kylee Smith (13-3) earned the win for the Nighthawks.

Game Two

Lauren Hilbourn got the UNCP offense going with a second-inning double to the outfield. Madison Dyson traded places with Hilbourn with an RBI double to right field. UNCP loaded the bases after a single from Emily Biddle and a walk from Rendi Wetherington. Mary Sells smacked the first pitch she saw to the shortstop, who committed a throwing error attempting to throw out Dyson and put the Braves ahead 2-1.

Shelby Hammontree and Olivia Sinquefield both singled to start the fourth inning for UNG, then Margaret Simmons sent another long ball out of the park and put North Georgia back on top 8-2. Mallory Parker stood on first after being hit by a pitch and advanced to second after Gracie Mixson beat out an infield single. Marley Holmes crushed a double to right-center field to plate two more runs. Cheyanne Mosteller reached on an error by the third baseman, but Shelby Hammontree homer to push North Georgia’s lead out to 13-2.

Mary Sells and Madison Dyson, who had the two UNCP RBIs, and Lauren Hilbourn each recorded hits for the Braves. Lauren Gammons (6-3) took the loss.

Shelby Hammontree (three RBIs), Margaret Simmons (four RBIs), Madison Simmons (two RBIs) and Kaylyn Anthony (one RBI) each had two hits for UNG, and Marley Holmes had two RBIs. Tybee Denton (7-2) earned the win after striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.