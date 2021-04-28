Local roundup: Lumberton 3rd, Purnell Swett 6th at SAC golf match

April 27, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PINEHURST — The Lumberton boys golf team finished third and Purnell Swett placed sixth in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Lumberton shot a team score of 369, comprised of the four best individual scores, which was 11 strokes behind second-place Richmond and 10 ahead of fourth-place Scotland. Purnell Swett shot a 419. Pinecrest paced the field with a 275.

Nicholas Byrd shot 86 for the Pirates, Charlie Miller shot 90, Matt Locklear 95, Zeke Grooms 98 and Samuel Jackson 100.

Ori Maynor shot 101 for Purnell Swett, Bryce Clark 102 and Chase McNeil 107. Kevin Locklear and Elijah Chavis each shot 109.

Pinecrest’s Jackson Van Paris was medalist with a 67.

In the girls tournament, Pinecrest shot 355 to win by 80 strokes over Scotland. Lumberton was fourth out of the four teams that recorded a score with a 486. Purnell Swett did not have enough players to post a team score.

Lauren Locklear shot 91 for the Rams and Rachel Locklear shot 97.

Meah Wood shot 110 for Lumberton, Makaleigh Wood and Loren Lamb each shot 125 and Kali Britt 126.

Pinecrest’s Kitson O’Neal was the medalist with an 80.

Lumberton wins baseball opener

The Lumberton baseball team opened its season with a 15-5 win at Hoke County Tuesday.

Garrett Smith was the leading pitcher for the Pirates, and also was 2-for-2 at the plate. Stanley Scott had two hits with four RBIs and Jordan Bryant had a hit and three stolen bases.

The teams play again on Friday in Lumberton.

St. Pauls tops West Bladen

The St. Pauls baseball team got a 19-4 win over West Bladen in nonconference play Tuesday.

Stevie Smith was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Will Brooks was 3-for-3 for St. Pauls with three runs scored, Isaac Garner was 2-for-2 with two runs, Antonio Candelaria had a hit and four runs and Hunter Baker had a hit and two runs.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Red Springs at home Friday.