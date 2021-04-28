Bulldogs defense peaking in the postseason

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive coordinator Dominique Bridges coaches some of his players during practice Monday in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — Because of the athletes they have and the plays they make, the offense gets a lot of the attention surrounding the St. Pauls football team.

But as the Bulldogs prepare for Friday’s trip to Washington, the defense is just as much a part of the reason they’ve reached the 2AA East Regional final.

They’ve peaked at the right time, allowing nine points to Randleman in the first round and shutting out SouthWest Edgecombe in the second round.

“They bought in at the beginning of the season, but kind of more just running our defense more and more, switching from our 4-2-5 from last year to what we run this year,” first-year defensive coordinator Dominique Bridges said. “Those guys have really bought in, and bought in at the right time. Guys are more understanding of what their responsibilities are, and just taking care of their responsibility, and it’s given us a chance to make plays.”

A lot of that success for the Bulldogs boils down to their preparation, throughout the season and especially through the playoff run.

“I think our scout team has done a great job each week stepping up for our defense,” head coach Mike Setzer said. “I think our kids have taken on the challenge, some of the kids that don’t play as much, they’ve taken on the challenge of understanding that role players are just as important, and it’s paying off on Friday night. Our kids on Friday night are able to fly around and believe in the plan that Coach Bridges come up with. I think the trust in Coach Bridges and the excitement of seeing his plan come to fruition has caused us some success.”

“Monday through Thursday, we’ve been inclining,” senior defensive lineman Ethan Roberts said. “Just staying mentally sound, being prepared for our opponent, respecting them and respecting how they play, not underestimating them, looking forward to them, and we just keep grinding.”

The unit’s physicality is what distinguishes it from other teams, hitting hard and using its toughness to wear down the opposition.

“A lot of people think we’re just a bunch of athletes, but we’ve got some size, we’re physical,” Bridges said. “We really pride ourselves in really being physical and really hitting people in the mouth, and I think a couple games this year, a lot of people have been caught by surprise by how hard we hit and how we come downhill sometimes from our linebackers.”

Part of the defense’s success in the postseason is the addition of Will Ford. The senior, who is signed to play collegiately as a tight end at Florida Atlantic and chose to still play his senior season for the Bulldogs, has played select downs in a linebacker/utility role the last two weeks for the first time in his high school career.

“In our program we talk about having unselfish people, we can’t have selfish people,” Setzer said. “Will still adopts the philosophy here that we’re all one team, one mind, one goal. We don’t have a tomorrow, so we don’t have time for attitudes and we don’t have time for individualism, because everybody has to chip in, so this week Will’s going to play some defense, next week he might drive the bus.”

The decision to play Ford both ways was simply a matter of putting the best players on the field at every position, not just the skill positions, as the Bulldogs look to continue advancing each week.

“I was kind of shocked at first — I ain’t no defensive guy,” Ford said. “When he asked me, I just told him I’m ready to do it. I’m ready to do anything they need me to do, to help us win and advance to the next round.”

“It’s hard to not put a kid out there that’s got the talent and size and speed,” Bridges said. “I kind of put him in a tough situation but he’s really come around and really bought in to playing some more defense, along with still being able to contribute on the offensive side of the ball as well. He’s pretty much that guy that you can put him pretty much anywhere on the defense and say ‘hey, go make us a play’ sometimes.”

The Bulldogs have allowed 13.0 points per game this season, including 8.4 per game over their last five contests, doing so in Bridges’ debut season in the coordinator role after serving as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs the previous five seasons, after a strong playing career as a defensive back at UNC Pembroke.

“(He’s) very impactful,” Setzer said. “It was time. He spent his time building his experience up; I definitely thought he was ready, and he’s proven he is ready for the challenge. I think he’s doing an excellent job defensively. I think my coordinators have proven they are both head coaches in coordinator spots.”

A large part of Bridges’ success is the relationships he’s built with his players and the rest of the coaching staff.

“(He’s an) amazing coach — on it,” Roberts said. “From the start to the finish, he’s got trust in us and we’ve got trust in him. We’ve got that bond and chemistry that’s unbreakable.”

“I’m sleeping a lot less, but we’re winning ballgames so I’m not complaining about the sleep,” Bridges said. “(Setzer) allowed me to take over, and he really listens to how I want to run things. Even our assistant coaches have bought in to what I want to run. They’ve come in and they give me advice on some things, and we just work as a team to make sure the final product is what we want to see on Friday night.”

The St. Pauls defense will face a challenge this week against a Pam Pack team that runs the option and has scored 38.9 points per game. But the Bulldogs are confident they’ll be up to the challenge.

“We’re up for it. Anything, we’re just up for it,” Ford said. “We’re just trying to get to that last round, state championship.”

