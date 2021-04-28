Purnell Swett’s Jacobs signs with Wells College basketball

Purnell Swett Athletics Purnell Swett’s Logan Jacobs signs to play collegiately at Wells College in a ceremony Wednesday in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Logan Jacobs didn’t let a 700-mile distance stop him from choosing the college he felt was the right fit for him.

The Purnell Swett senior signed Wednesday to play at Wells College in Aurora, New York.

“When I went up there they just showed me around their campus,” Jacobs said. “They can help me more with my schoolwork than everybody else, and I like their program for basketball, it seemed like it fit me the best.”

Jacobs chose Wells College, which competes in NCAA Division III, over a group of other Division-III and junior-college programs that included closer-to-home options Methodist and William Peace.

“It was a tough decision, because leaving my family behind is going to be hard, but it was the best step for me to play basketball,” Jacobs said.

The Express, coached by Joe Wojtylko, compete in the North East Athletic Conference.

Jacobs averaged 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Rams in his senior season, both team highs, earning his college basketball opportunity.

“It’s a big step in my future of playing, since I always wanted it since I was kid, and I worked hard for it,” Jacobs said.

Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said that Wells College is getting a good basketball player, and also a ‘high-quality’ individual

“He’s a great kid, a high-character kid, and he improved tremendously from his junior to senior year,” Sampson said. “He’s got a tremendous mid-range game. He’s a hardworking kid; he needs to get a little stronger for college, but I’m sure he’ll do that. Once he develops I’m sure he’ll be a good college player.”

