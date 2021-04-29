Big game, ‘tough’ matchup as St. Pauls faces Washington in regional final

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Ja’queze Anderson (70) celebrates with Mikail Breeden (1) after Breeden scored the team’s first touchdown in last week’s 14-0 second-round playoff win over SouthWest Edgecombe. NCHSAA State Playoffs 2AA East Regional Final No. 2 St. Pauls (7-0) at No. 1 Washington (7-1) Friday, 7 p.m. Admission: $10

WASHINGTON — St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer referred to Washington this week as “one of the tougher matchups we’ve seen in a long time.”

But such is life in the program’s first regional final appearance in 29 years.

The Bulldogs will travel to Washington, North Carolina to face the Pam Pack in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2AA East Regional final at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state championship game next week.

“They’re very comfortable in what they do; they’re a team of top-notch execution, they execute well,” Setzer said. “They’re very athletic. And they have a lot of size. So they make for one of the tougher matchups we’ve seen in a long time.”

St. Pauls (7-0) is seeking its first win in a regional final in school history after losses in the round in 1969, 1985, 1989 and 1992.

Washington (7-1) reached the regional-final round with a 35-0 first-round win over South Granville and a 29-14 second-round win over Croatan after winning the Eastern Carolina Conference with a 5-0 league mark. Their lone blemish came in a 14-7 nonconference loss to 3A school D.H. Conley on March 20.

The Pam Pack run the option offense, and have scored 38.9 points per game this season in the run-heavy system. St. Pauls will be looking to continue its defensive momentum after defeating Randleman 35-9 in the first round of the playoffs and SouthWest Edgecombe 14-0 in the second round.

“The option offense is one of those offenses that predicates in you not doing your job and getting bored with doing your job,” Setzer said. “You can’t get bored with doing your job; we’ve got to execute the plan. That’s the kind of offense that if you don’t execute (defensively), you pay immediately. It don’t take long for them to see where your mistakes are. So we’ve got to execute the plan, we’ve got to believe in the plan this week.”

That offense features two 1,000-yard backs, Terry Moore (1,344 yards, nine touchdowns) and Jaden Hambric (1,003 yards, eight touchdowns). Quarterback Hayes Pippin hasn’t run as much as those two (233 yards) but has scored seven times.

The Pam Pack don’t pass much, with 64 attempts through eight games, but when they do it often results in a big play; Pippin has thrown for 724 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Though they run a different offense, St. Pauls also has two marquee backs, similarly to the Pam Pack, with KeMarion Baldwin (1,063 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Demonta Williams (487 yards, six touchdowns). The Bulldogs throw a little bit more often, with 13.2 attempts per game, and similarly it has netted a lot of big plays throughout the season.

“They mirror us a lot, and we feel like we mirror them a lot,” Setzer said. “That’s why I say it’s going down to execution. I think they’ve got a lot of athletes everywhere, and I think we’ve got a lot of athletes anywhere, so it’s going to come down to which team executes the best.

“A game like this, you’ve got to be prepared for top-notch competition, and you have to be prepared for different momentum swings, so we have to be careful for trusting in the process and being ready for the momentum to swing.”

Defensively, the Pam Pack have allowed 22.1 points per game; they’ve held four of their eight opponents to 14 points or less, but also twice allowed 48 points or more in a pair of shootout wins.

“They have some games where they come back,” Setzer said. “With a team like that you know you’re going to have to play them, you’re going to have to play the entire time. There’s not going to be a second off, they’re not going to give up, they’re going to be a team that just doesn’t quit. We’ve got to be prepared to come ready to play and believe.”

As the playoffs get deeper, small details in games often become a bigger factor in the game’s outcome, with the teams still standing at this point in the season all immensely talented and playing well.

“Little things are little things until they become magnified, and at this point they’re more significant,” Setzer said. “We’ve got to cut down on some of these significant mistakes we’ve been making. I’m glad we’re still winning, but every level becomes more a competition to execute the plan more perfectly, so every level you’ve got less of a chance to get things done with halfway doing things, so we know we’re going to have to execute to the fullest and almost to our perfect plan.”

The Pam Pack are in their third regional final; they lost to T.W. Andrews in 2013 and defeated Northeastern in 2014 before losing the state championship game.

Friday marks the first time the schools have met on the gridiron.

