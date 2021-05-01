History-making ‘Dogs: Big play, Baldwin send St. Pauls to first final

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Tayshaun Murphy (22) jumps on the back of KeMarion Baldwin (23) as Will Ford (9) looks on after Baldwin scored a touchdown in Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Will Ford (9) blocks a punt by Washington’s Ridge Zerniak (41) in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 2AA East Regional final in Washington. The blocked punt was returned for a touchdown by Erick Washington (not pictured).
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
The St. Pauls defense swarms a Washington ball carrier during Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Mikail Breeden (1) throws a pass during Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ KeMarion Baldwin (23) and Waltay Jackson (5) celebrate after a touchdown during Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson (5) catches a pass during Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls head coach Mike Setzer, right, and defensive coordinator Dominique Bridges embrace after the Bulldogs won Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls defensive coordinator Dominque Bridges is overcome with emotion after winning Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls celebrates after winning Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington. The Bulldogs advanced to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
WASHINGTON — In a back-and-forth game, with a state championship berth on the line, one big play can make the difference.
In Friday’s 2AA East Regional final at Washington, it wasn’t an offensive or defensive play that changed the game, but one on special teams.
A blocked punt by Will Ford, returned for a touchdown by Erick Washington, put St. Pauls up by two possessions for the first time all night, and the Bulldogs maintained that lead to earn a 34-23 win and advance to their first state championship game in school history.
“That changed the momentum of not only the team but the stadium,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I think that play catapulted us more than just being up, but catapulted us to being, it’s going to happen. The opposition starts going ‘oh, shoot’ now. It’s beautiful.”
St. Pauls (8-0) will face West Regional champion Salisbury, who beat North Davidson Friday, in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2AA state championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. in either Chapel Hill or Raleigh; the site will be announced by the association Saturday.
St. Pauls led 27-23 after a KeMarion Baldwin touchdown run with 8:41 to go, and after forcing a Washington (7-2) punt, Ford took advantage of a bad snap and got into the backfield for the block. Washington caught the ball off the deflection for the 27-yard score with 5:36 remaining.
“I saw nobody blocked me, so that’s my chance right there, and Erick scooped it up for a touchdown,” Ford said. “It’s crazy, man.”
“I knew we had got a stop on defense, they were driving down on us,” Washington said. “Will went up for it and blocked it, and I caught it and that’s all she wrote.”
The Bulldogs have come close to blocking a punt several times through their three postseason games — and the block finally came at the most opportune time imaginable.
“I tried to block it (earlier in the game), they did a great job and stopped them, but I got greedy,” Setzer said. “But those are what win ballgames. When you get on this level, people do pay attention to special teams. We’ve got a lot of good field position and points off of special teams this year, because a lot of teams don’t take the time with it, but the game before the state, you’ve got to have their wig on tight.”
Washington drove to the St. Pauls 6-yard line on its next drive, but the Bulldogs got a turnover on downs with just under four minutes remaining. St. Pauls ran out the clock, with Baldwin taking six of the eight carries on the game-icing drive.
Baldwin was the workhorse all night for the Bulldogs offensively — particularly in the second half. The sophomore rushed for 259 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns, including 204 yards and two scores in the final two quarters.
“That’s just next-level stuff,” Setzer said. “Somebody give that kid an offer.”
After trailing 20-14 at halftime and forcing a Pam Pack turnover on downs on the third quarter’s opening drive, Baldwin ran on four of the six plays on an 78-yard scoring drive that gave the Bulldogs a 21-20 lead, including a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left in the third.
“Coming out of halftime I knew I was going to get the ball a lot,” Baldwin said. “I just put the team on my back and had to work.”
Washington’s Ridge Zerniak kicked a 37-yard field goal with 9:01 to go, putting the Pam Pack back ahead 23-21. But Baldwin answered quickly; he had 85 yards in the two plays from scrimmage of an 80-yard touchdown drive — the drive also included a penalty — with a 68-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 27-23 lead with 8:41 to go.
“That play was my O-line for real. I had to be patient, and they opened up the hole,” Baldwin said. “It was off to the races. My eyes lit up. When I see green grass like that, I get so happy.”
That play had begun shifting the momentum towards St. Pauls; the defensive stop and the blocked punt on the following drive put it permanently in the Bulldogs’ favor.
“It’s big — you could feel the momentum change,” Washington said. “They weren’t talking no more or nothing.”
Mikail Breeden completed four passes for 134 yards for St. Pauls, all of which was to Waltay Jackson.
Jaden Hambric ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for Washington and Terry Moore rushed for 109 yards. Hayes Pippin completed 10 of his 18 pass attempts for 162 yards.
St. Pauls missed a field goal attempt on its opening drive, and Washington scored on a 1-yard Pippin run. St. Pauls answered on the next play from scrimmage with a 65-yard Breeden-to-Jackson touchdown pass, making it 7-7 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
The Pam Pack missed a 29-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter, but scored on its next drive on a 9-yard Hambric run; the PAT was blocked by Washington, keeping the score 13-7. Baldwin scored on a 13-yard run to take a 14-13 lead with 3:55 left in the half.
A 7-yard Pippin-to-Juan Rosario pass with 33 seconds left in the half gave Washington a 20-14 halftime lead.
The win takes the Bulldogs to a place they’ve never been, playing for a state title. The program had previously lost regional finals four times, most recently in 1992. They are Robeson County’s first football state finalist since Maxton in 1975.
“Every football coach goes through seasons where you coach just as hard, and it just don’t come together,” Setzer said. “This year it’s just come together, and I’m just so happy. Nobody sees the work a lot of coaches do, behind the scenes, and nobody sees what the kids do, and all the stuff, the commitment, that they’ve got to spend away from their friends and stuff like that.”
The Bulldogs’ stellar senior class will now prepare for their final game on the state’s biggest stage, seeking high school football’s biggest crown.
“We came together as a group of men and decided, we’ve got to make it, we’ve got to,” Washington said. “I don’t want to graduate knowing we couldn’t get out of the first round (before this season). So I’m planning on getting that ring. We made it this far; we can’t stop now.”
