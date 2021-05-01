History-making ‘Dogs: Big play, Baldwin send St. Pauls to first final

PEMBROKE — Chandra Locklear doesn’t remember much of what happened on April 11. But it’s a day those closest to her will never forget — because they thought they’d lost her.

Locklear died, and came back to life, during an asthma attack and allergic reaction. Remarkably, just days later, the Purnell Swett softball player was back on the field.

That Sunday afternoon, Locklear had eaten some crab legs as she and some of her Purnell Swett teammates traveled home from the beach. Upon returning, Locklear and her father, Royce Cummings, went to a Pembroke field to practice hitting, at which time her reaction began.

“It all started when I went to the field, and I was hitting and I had to get those home run balls,” Locklear said. “That’s when it started is when I went around the fence, I started running out of breath. And that’s when I came back and started breathing really hard and I threw the bat down and I told Daddy I couldn’t breath. And that’s what I remember.”

A teammate quickly arrived with Locklear’s asthma pump, but the breathing problems continued, and Cummings decided to take her to Pembroke’s EMS station.

“When I turned on Candy Park Road to get her there, two or three houses down, she locked up,” Cummings said. “She stood straight up in the truck, and her lips were as blue as a huckleberry. She looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, I’m in trouble.’ I noticed then, when she made that comment, she quit breathing. I kept slapping her arm — she wanted to close her eyes — and saying ‘keep your eyes open, whatever you do don’t close your eyes.’”

At the EMS station — Cummings was told later this was the only time that week that paramedics were present there — first responders got Locklear out of Cummings’ truck and onto a stretcher. Locklear went limp and, as Cummings described, “her shoes just slid right off her feet.”

“I knew I had to keep my composure,” Cummings said. “But I knew what that meant — I knew she had died.”

Additional EMTs quickly arrived and, with the utmost urgency, left to get Locklear to the hospital.

“All the way there,” Cummings said, expressing with tears what he couldn’t with words, “at the fright … that I saw on her face.”

Cummings was informed upon arrival at UNC Health Southeastern that Locklear was breathing again, and staff were preparing her to be airlifted to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for pediatric care, which Locklear was eligible for at age 17.

A nurse told Cummings he could see Locklear before she was airlifted, but that she “couldn’t prepare him” for what he’d see, as she was swollen and on a ventilator.

“That was just a sight,” Cummings said. “That was a sight to see.”

As the situation unfolded, Purnell Swett coach William Deese was informed of what was happening. Deese, whose uncle had died the previous day, was hopeful additional tragedy would be avoided.

“We were just praying, hoping that things would work out and that she’d come out of it,” Deese said. “By the grace of God, she’s had a full recovery, and they know what’s going on with her.”

Locklear was airlifted and the situation remained precarious through the night. But on Monday morning, she began to improve, and by late Monday she woke up.

“When she started waking up Monday night, our daughter called us and told us, and she FaceTimed us, and let us see her and let us talk with her and everything,” Cummings said. “She said ‘Daddy, what happened?’ She didn’t remember nothing, so I said ‘that’s a story I need to tell you face-to-face.’”

Deese postponed Purnell Swett’s game against Scotland scheduled for that Monday, allowing the team time to process what was happening, but still held practice.

“I didn’t want them going home and — I wanted them here as a team, as a family,” Deese said. “She actually FaceTimed us (during practice); we FaceTimed, we talked, and that was a big difference, a big change, a big thing for us.”

Remarkably, by Tuesday morning Locklear had improved enough to be released from the hospital.

“She called me Tuesday morning and said ‘daddy, I’m ready to come home,’” Cummings said. “I said, ‘baby, you can’t just come home, you’ve got to wait until they tell you,’ — (she said) ‘no, that’s what I’m telling you, come on and get me, they’re going to let me go home.’”

It was after Locklear was released that she and Cummings got to have a conversation about what had happened.

“(The doctor) told me I died,” Locklear told Cummings, “I knew if anybody would tell me the truth, you will. Did I die?”

When Cummings said yes, she had died and came back, Locklear said she knew, because of what she experienced.

“There was a soft voice telling me to follow him, and I was just walking towards it, and that’s when I seen a big, bright light,” Locklear told The Robesonian. “And that’s when he told me to turn around, it wasn’t my time to go. And that’s when I woke up out of that coma.”

Locklear told Cummings she also saw her Uncle Kent, Cummings’ brother who died in September.

“I told her, there’s just something amazing,” Cummings said. “And I found out later that night, she didn’t just die once, they lost her three times. Because they lost her once in the flight, and they lost her again Monday morning at 5:00 (in addition to the first time in Pembroke).

“She’s a walking miracle.”

The allergic reaction came from an allergy to shellfish — one which had never shown itself to be a problem for Locklear before.

“We had been eating crab legs all the time,” Cummings said. “As a matter of fact, when she turned 17 in November, we went to Red Lobster, and she ate crab legs, and we would cook crab legs at home.”

Locklear, understandably, doesn’t understand why this happened. But she’s thankful for the new lease on life she was given.

“I don’t know (what it means),” Locklear said. “He gave me another chance, that’s what it means to me.”

And she’s also had another chance to play a game she loves. Locklear returned to the field eight days after the allergic reaction, playing against Jack Britt and earning a hit in her first at-bat back. She also pitched four innings the following Monday, earlier this week, allowing no earned runs against Hoke County.

“I’ve never seen anything at all like that,” Deese said. “Going from death’s door back to where she was at. Going through that, and then coming out of it, I’ve never seen it. I thought she was going to be out for weeks.”

She feels like she hasn’t been herself at the plate — a .306 hitter for the season, she’s 2-for-10 since her return — because what happened still affects her. And that feeling isn’t exclusive to softball.

“I’m just not hitting – because I’m scared; I’m scared I’m going to have a panic attack,” Locklear said. “I think about it all the time; that’s why I can’t sleep at night. … I’m scared I won’t wake up.”

But those around her see a positive difference over the weeks since.

“At practice, balls hit in the outfield, she’s running all over the place trying to catch balls, just hustling,” Deese said. “Getting ground balls on defense – she gets mad. She’s just focused, she does whatever and throws the ball to the side, and if she makes a mistake, she’ll continue, she’ll bust her butt to do it again. I’ve seen that difference in her since then, and it’s a big impact; she wants to be successful.”

Locklear typically bats second in the Rams lineup, and is also a great pitcher; she threw a five-inning no-hitter against Pinecrest on March 22 and has a 1.40 ERA this season.

“She’s capable of coming in and shutting down at the mound, and she’s capable of leading the team offensively,” Deese said. “She can play multiple positions. She’s exceptional, she makes the plays, she works hard. She’s not a verbal leader, but she leads by what she does.”

“I enjoy (softball) a lot,” Locklear said. “That’s all I do — eat, sleep and play ball.”

Locklear’s situation has been the most serious in a series of injuries and health problems for the Purnell Swett team this season, which the Rams overcame to win the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship, clinching the title with a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over Lumberton Wednesday. They’ll learn their first-round playoff opponent when pairings are released Saturday.

“It’s a storybook ending,” Deese said. “I think it goes back to life, being able to work through adversity, being able to deal with the hand you’re dealt, and as a coach, that’s what we’ve had to do. So it’s very rewarding, and it’s very meaningful, just that fact that we’re here. We’ve been through all the stuff we did, and we’ve been in first place the whole year. But taking it, winning it — we’re going to savor it for a little bit and just go forward.”

And as the Rams continue into the postseason, Locklear remains focused on the task at hand, a focus sharpened by everything she experienced just three weeks ago, and the appreciation that she can play again — and that she’s alive.

“I’ve seen a difference — more focused, more determined, in this game,” Cummings said. “It’s like I told her, always play this game like, when you step on that field, it’s the last time you’re ever going to step on it again. And that she has done.”