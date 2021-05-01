From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host the Thursday Evening Scramble on Thursday, May 6 with a 6pm shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday afternoon to sign up.

Bob Antone and Harris were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a four-stroke victory over Floyd Folley and Larry Hammerbacher.

Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis were the second flight winners with Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese coming in second place.

Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson won the third flight followed by J.T. Powers and Tom Jones.

The fourth flight winners were Tommy Belch and Corky Belch with Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell taking second.

Jerry Long, Floyd Folley, Buddy George, and Tommy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds this week include: Andy Andrews with a 70, Eddie Butler 70, John Stanley 71, Tim Moore 71, David Sessions 72, Ricky Hamilton 72, Mitch Grier 73, Elliott Davis 73, Bob Antone 73, James Cox 73, Donald Arnette 74, Butch Lennon 74, Mike Gandley 74, James Basrron 74, Atlas Warrick 75, Richie Chmura 75, Billy Allen 75, J.T. Powers 77 and Marcus White 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64. Chad Ham and Richard Cook won a scorecard playoff for second place after a 66.

Closest to the flag winners were Chad Harris and Richard Cook.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

