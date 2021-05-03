UNCPsweepsPBCweeklyawards

May 3, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
AUGUSTA, Ga. — After turning in impressive performances that helped the UNC Pembroke softball team clinch the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Peach Belt Conference Tournament, senior Rendi Wetherington hauled in PBC Player of the Week laurels on Monday, while classmate Raygan Larson was crowned the league’s pitcher of the week.

The announcement delivered the second weekly award of the 2021 campaign for Larson, but marked the first career conference weekly award for Wetherington. She is the first UNCP student-athlete to earn PBC Softball Player of the Week nods since the 2019 season.

Wetherington hit .462 in four wins last week as the Braves went 4-0 with doubleheader sweeps at Lander and Augusta. The Vanceboro native went 5-for-8 in the sweep against Lander, hitting a home run and driving in three runs in the opening contest. Sheadded another homer in the opener at Augusta, will also tallying three RBI as well. Wetherington scored six runs on the week and logged a double. She finished the regular season ranked sixth among league leaders in on-base percentage, fifth in runs scored and tied for sixth in hits.

Larson had stellar performances this past week in the circle for the Black & Golf after pitching 13 innings of shutout softball in two outings. The Cordele, Ga., started her weekend with a complete-game shutout at Lander where she allowed four hits and no walks while fanning seven batters. She followed that up with a 1-hit, 6-inning shutout at Augusta on Sunday with another strikeout. Over the four-game span, she held batters to a .109 average as she improved to 12-5 overall. Larson is fifth in the PBC in innings pitched, sixth in strikeouts and ninth in ERA.