$1,500 donated to Lumberton basketball

May 3, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Former U.S. Rep. Mike McIntyre presented two checks to the Lumberton boys basketball team on Monday. One, for $1,000, was donated on behalf of the McIntyre Youth Leadership Challenge after Lumberton student Tamoric Oliver was last year’s statewide winner and chose the team as the recipient of a donation on his behalf. Oliver chose the team because sports participation is one way youth maintain good grades and stay out of trouble. McIntyre also presented his own check for $500. Pictured are McIntyre, at center; Oliver, to McIntyre’s left; Stephen McIntyre, Mike McIntyre’s son and a former Lumberton player, to Oliver’s left; Lumberton assistant coach Smiley Porter, to McIntyre’s right; Lumberton principal Larry Brooks, to Porter’s right; and members of the Lumberton varsity boys basketball team.

