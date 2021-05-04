UNCP’s Brummitt named National Player of the Year finalist

May 4, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Having already established herself among the best players in the Southeast region this season, junior Tatum Brummitt etched herself among the nation’s elite on Tuesday when she was named as a one of the 30 finalists for the 2021 Schutt Sports National Fastpitch Coaches Association D-II National Player of the Year.

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievements among softball student-athletes throughout NCAA Division II. In 2019, the NFCA expanded the award to include a player and pitcher of the year. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach. With the cancellation of last year’s season due to COVID-19 and a higher percentage of eligible candidates, an additional five players have been added to the traditional top 25.

Brummitt joins three other Peach Belt Conference players on the list as Hannah Rose Corbin of Columbus State, and Margaret Simmons and Kylee Smith both of North Georgia were also among the 30 finalists. Smith was named NFCA Player of the Year in 2018.

A native of Garner, Brummitt currently ranks at the top of the PBC with a .485 batting average having logged 48 hits in 99 at-bats across her 38 starts. She has also turned in 13 doubles and two triples and crushed nine homers. Brummitt has struck out just three times this season — once in every 33 at-bats.

The top 10 finalists, consisting of both players and pitchers, will be announced on May 18 with the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year revealed on June 3.