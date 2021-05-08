Local roundup: Fairmont tops Red Springs on the diamond

Staff report
FAIRMONT — A five-run fourth inning propeled Fairmont to an 8-4 win in an in-county baseball battle against Red Springs Friday in Fairmont.

Red Springs (1-2) led 4-3 after scoring four runs in the third inning.

Ridge Walters had three RBIs to lead Fairmont (2-1). Nate Jones and Malachi Gales each scored two runs and Walters, Noah Parker, Cameron Hodge, Will Bartley and NyNy Cromartie each had one.

Aaron Goins, Dorian Bryant, Skylar Locklear and Matthew Locklear scored the runs for Red Springs.

Red Springs hosts St. Pauls on Tuesday; Fairmont hosts Lumberton on Friday.

Lumberton dominates Jack Britt

A six-run second inning sparked the Lumberton offense to a 12-run night Friday as the Pirates defeated Jack Britt 12-2 in five innings.

Samuel Beck hit a grand slam for Lumberton (4-0, 4-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) and had two hits. Bobby Baxley had a home run and three RBIs, Stanley Scott had a home run and two RBIs, Hunter Beasley had a double and two RBIs and Payne Stone had two doubles.

Jacob Scott pitched all five innings and allowed two hits, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Jack Britt is 0-4, overall and in the SAC.

Lumberton plays at Fairmont on Tuesday.

Wrestling Pirates stay perfect

The Lumberton wrestling team earned two wins Friday in Leland.

The Pirates defeated West Bruswick 42-24 and North Brunswick 54-23, remaining undefeated for the season at 8-0.

Lumberton will host SAC rivals Pinecrest and Richmond on Wednesday.