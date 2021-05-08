From the fringe

May 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

Greg Dial and Ray Lowry were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over James Humphrey and Tommy Belch.

Marty Davenport and Ricky Wright were the second flight winners with Marvin Howington and Mike Sellers coming in second place.

Keith Woods and Ancil Dial won the third flight followed by Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones.

The fourth flight winners were Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell with Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson taking second.

Tommy Dyson, Lee Hunt, Tommy Belch and Keith Woods were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Jeff Broadwell, Jeff Slabe, Mike Chuchacz, and Roy Willamson were the winners in the Thursday Evening Scramble with a one-stroke victory over David Lowry, Jr, Allen Campbell, Jeff Wishart, and Donnie Beck. Shane Fipps and Jeff Broadwell were closest to the pin winners.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on May 20 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

John Davison posted his best career score shooting an 87.

Top rounds this week include: Eddie Williams with a 68, Mitch Grier 70, Billy Allen 70, Richie Chmura 71, Eddie Butler 71, Wayne Callahan 72, Brian Haymore 72, Butch Lennon 73, Ricky Hamilton 73, Brandon Oxendine 74, David Sessions 75, Daniel Leonard 76, James Barron 76, Rick Smith 76, Mike Gandley 77, James Thompson 77, Jimmy Green 77, Richard Coleman 77 and Rick Baxley 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout

The Pinecrest Senior Shootout was not held this week.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

