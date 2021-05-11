Parade held for Bulldogs

May 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The St. Pauls football team participated in a parade Saturday, two days after their first state championship appearance. The event honoring NCHSAA 2AA East Regional champions was part of a car show being held in downtown St. Pauls; fireworks were shot off after the parade.

