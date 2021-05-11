UNCP baseball earns 8 All-PBC laurels

May 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Senior Bucky Bonynge shared pitcher of the year honors, junior River Ryan earned All-Conference nods at three different positions and skipper Paul O’Neil hauled in the program’s first conference Coach of the Year accolades with the release of the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Baseball All-Conference and postseason awards by the league office on Tuesday.

The Braves boasted a league-best eight all-conference awards, including a quartet of first-team honors. Bonynge was one of four student-athletes across the league among the starting pitchers on the first team, while Ryan was crowned with first-team laurels at both second base and relief pitcher. Junior Trevor Clemons was tabbed as one of the league’s best outfielders as well.

First baseman Gage Hammonds was joined on the second-team squad by fellow junior Bobby Dixon who logged the honors at designated hitter. Ryan collected second-team honors at utility player, as did freshman Darren Bowen who was one of four starting pitchers on the second team.

Tuesday’s announcement marked the fourth time in the last six full seasons that the Braves has sent six or more student-athletes to the all-conference team. The 2021 squad collected the most all-conference awards in the history of the program, but the 2015 edition of the Braves still holds the honor of the most individual players (seven) on the season-ending list of honors.

Bonynge joined former hurlers Matt McGovern (2009) and Ethan Carter (2013) as the only players in program history to garner PBC Pitcher of the Year distinction.

O’Neil is the first conference coach of the year in the 82-year history of the club.