Local roundup: Bulldogs’ Revels no-hits Devils

May 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — St. Pauls pitcher Cam Revels threw a five-inning no-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 10-0 nonconference win at Red Springs Tuesday.

Revels struck out four with five walks in the win.

Josh Henderson and T.J. Parker each had two hits for the Bulldogs (4-1). Isaac Garner, Henderson and Demonta Williams each scored two runs; Stevie Smith, Antonio Candelaria, Parker and Revels each scored one run.

The Red Devils (1-3) host South Columbus on Wednesday; the Bulldogs play Friday at East Columbus.

Hunt, Rams shut out Pinecrest

Purnell Swett earned a big Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home Tuesday with a 2-0 triumph over Pinecrest.

Keithyn Hunt pitched a complete-game shutout, a breakout performance for the Rams sophomore. He struck out six Patriots and allowed eight hits.

Purnell Swett (3-2, 3-2 SAC), who was held to two hits by Pinecrest’s Colby Wallace, scored both its runs in the first inning. Cameron Fields scored on an RBI single by Kylan Ransom, who scored on an error later in the inning.

The Rams handed Pinecrest (4-1, 2-1 SAC) its first loss of the season.

The teams meet again Friday in Southern Pines.