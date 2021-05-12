Brummitt, Bennett among Braves’ 5 PBC postseason awards

Staff report
UNC Pembroke's Tatum Brummitt hits the ball during a game this season. Brummitt was named Peach Belt Conference co-Player of the Year Wednesday.

UNC Pembroke’s Tatum Brummitt hits the ball during a game this season. Brummitt was named Peach Belt Conference co-Player of the Year Wednesday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Redshirt junior Tatum Brummitt shared Player of the Year honors, while head coach Brittany Bennett was named the league’s Coach of the Year, with the announcement of the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Softball All-Conference and postseason awards on Wednesday.

Brummitt and Rendi Wetherington were each named first team All-Conference, while teammate Jordan Adcox was named to the second-team All-Conference squad.

The announcement marks the seventh-straight year that at least one player has been named to the All-Conference squad. No postseason awards were distributed last year due to a shortened season. Bennett is just the second coach in program history to be tabbed as Coach of the Year, but the first since the 2008 campaign.

Brummitt started in all 39 games for the Braves and leads the conference and ranks 13th nationally with a .485 batting average. A Top-30 finalist for National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year, Brummitt is a first-time recipient of All-Conference honors and is just the second player in program history to be named Player of the Year.

Brummitt was also named to the NFCA’s All-Region first team for the Southeast Region on Wednesday.

A native of Vanceboro, Wetherington has now been named to the All-Conference squad for two seasons. A threat on the bases, the redshirt senior has logged more than 100 career stolen bases and ranks third in the league this season with 21 stolen bags.

An everyday starter behind the plate, Adcox batted .316 and drove in 25 runs. The redshirt junior also registered five doubles, two triples and hit three homers. She was named to the All-Conference team during the 2019 season as well.