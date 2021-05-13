Bulldogs sweep TRC postseason football awards

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Mikail Breeden (1) throws a pass during the Bulldogs’ 2AA East Regional final win at Washington. Breeden was named Three Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

After running through the Three Rivers Conference to the league title, then running to the 2AA state championship game, the St. Pauls football team swept the TRC’s postseason awards, announced by the league Thursday.

Mikail Breeden was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, Ethan Roberts the Defensive Player of the Year, Ayham Hajran the Special Teams Player of the Year and Mike Setzer the Coach of the Year.

Breeden, a junior quarterback, threw for 953 yards, with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions, and rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Roberts had 75 tackles, including one sack, as a senior leader on the Bulldogs’ defensive line.

Hajran, a senior, made 19 extra points during the season.

Setzer, in his second stint with the Bulldogs as head coach, has led the team to a 24-8 record over the last three seasons, and to its first state final this season.

The Bulldogs’ additional All-Conference selections include KeMarion Baldwin, Eric Malloy, Enrique Lopez-Ray, Waltay Jackson and Nore McEachern.

TRC runner-up Red Springs earned six All-TRC selections: Colton Locklear, Hunter Bryant, Eddrick James, Angel Washington, Charles Lowery and Chris Bryant.

Fairmont’s All-TRC selections were Christon Hunt, Jamarle White and Taylor Davis.

Honorable mentions included St. Pauls’ Will Ford, Erick Washington, Bradley Gooden, Elston Powell, Jamarcus Simmons, Demonta Williams and Tayshaun Murphy; Red Springs’ Dixon McLean, Tony Locklear, Shawn Putman, Dorian Bryant, Joe Baker, Jeremiah Rodgers and Nacoda Locklear; and Fairmont’s Savonte McKeithan, Jahkeem Moore, Jacob Hunt and Jaylon Davis.

All-TRC softball teams include 4 from Robeson schools

Four Robeson County players were named All-TRC in softball.

Santana Anderson and Lindsey Floyd were Fairmont’s representatives on the All-Conference team.

Braxtin Kinlaw was named to the All-TRC team from St. Pauls and Kaitlyn Locklear earned a selection from Red Springs.

Honorable mentions included Fairmont’s Adrianah Chavis, Aiyana Oxendine and Macie Huggins; St. Pauls’ Alicia Monroe and Yomaris Vasquez; and Red Springs’ Tristen Locklear and Kirsten Locklear.

South Columbus’ Peyton Duncan was named TRC Player of the Year and the Stallions’ Megan Storms’ was the league’s Coach of the Year.