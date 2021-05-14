Baldwin breaks out: St. Pauls sophomore overcomes injury for big season, wins Robeson County Heisman

ST. PAULS — After suffering a torn meniscus before the 2019 football season, St. Pauls running back KeMarion Baldwin wondered if his football career could be over.
“Last year I thought I was done, my career was over,” Baldwin said. “But everybody kept telling me I’ve got three more years to do this. I just had to trust in my coaches, come back in the weight room and get my knee 100%, and come back with a breakout season like this.”
Indeed, Baldwin returned for his sophomore campaign and became a standout player for the Bulldogs in their run to the 2AA state championship game.
After his breakout campaign, Baldwin is the Robeson County Heisman for the spring 2021 season.
“He went from being a role player to being one of the feature guys on the team,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “It was huge, because that’s something that he did. He worked to put himself in that spot.”
Baldwin rushed for 1,379 yards over the Bulldogs’ nine games, with 15 touchdowns. This included three games of 225 yards or more, and three games with three touchdowns or more.
This comes after there was valid concern from Baldwin and the coaching staff about missing his freshman season and the reps he didn’t get.
“I was hating it for him because he lost that year, but he was really concerned about, as a freshman, it’s really important go get that time; he lost a lot of valuable time,” Setzer said. “But I was really impressed with how he came back and didn’t skip a beat.”
“I just knew I had to come back 10 times harder, without my freshman year,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin, along with senior running back Demonta Williams, had big shoes to fill after the graduation of Marqueise Coleman, who won the Robeson County Heisman in 2019.
“We saw him as somebody that was going to push Marqueise last year, and then when he came back, he came back as fast like he hadn’t skipped a beat,” Setzer said.
As Baldwin replaced Coleman, the latter gave the former some useful advice.
“(Coleman) just told me to believe in myself,” Baldwin said. “When nobody did, he told me just to believe in myself. Don’t follow people, just be your own person.”
When the season began, it was clear from the outset the Bulldogs had a special back, as Baldwin rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries in a season-opening win over East Bladen.
“We felt like it was really going to be a coming out party for him,” Setzer said. “We felt like the kid, healthy, was going to surprise some people, and I think he did. We think a lot of people were questioning ‘well what are they going to with their run game (without Coleman)’ when we thought we really had an even more dynamic (backfield).”
That first game — Baldwin’s first varsity contest — is when Baldwin said he could sense the Bulldogs could have a special season.
“The first game (I knew),” Baldwin said. “Just how much passion we have for the game. Nobody was doubting nobody, we were all just one big happy family. We all picked up each other when we made a mistake, didn’t point fingers.”
It was later, though, that Baldwin says he realized how special a season he was having individually, when he rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 27 carries in the Bulldogs’ first-round playoff win over Randleman.
“The first playoff game I had (225) yards, and I was just running over everybody,” Baldwin said. “I said ‘I can really do this at the next level.’”
Baldwin’s “next-level” possibilities are apparent, even as he has two more high school seasons ahead of him.
“With KB, he’s just a different type of guy,” Setzer said. “I definitely believe KB is going to be a next-level running back.”
And Baldwin — who wears No. 23 to honor his cousin, former Bulldogs linebacker Kedae Rozier, who wore the number — was a key part of the Bulldogs team reaching another kind of next level. His best performance of the season came in the 2AA East Regional final at Washington, with 260 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs reached their first state championship game.
“I would never disrespect my team by saying we would never be in the state championship without a KB,” Setzer said. “But in that same sense he really made it a lot easier for us to get there.”
Even as strong a season as Baldwin had, the meat of his high school career remains ahead of him, with two seasons still to play. But while his future is bright, his approach is simple.
“I’m just trying to take it day by day,” he said.
It’s how he got from the trainer’s room to the end zone.
