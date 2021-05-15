Local roundup: Rams baseball falls to Pinecrest

May 14, 2021
The spring 2021 football season was a unique year, with a spring campaign after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association postponed the season from the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also a historic one, with St. Pauls representing Robeson County in the 2AA state championship game, the first team from the county to do so since Maxton in 1975.
Looking back on the season, in addition to team performances, there were also some terrific individual performances, from among the ranks of all five of Robeson County’s teams.
Below is The Robesonian’s All-County football team and postseason award winners.
Robeson County Heisman
After overcoming a 2019 knee injury and breaking through in the run game for St. Pauls this spring, KeMarion Baldwin is the Robeson County Heisman.
The Bulldogs’ sophomore running back rushed for 1,379 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. This included three games of 225 yards or more and three games of three or more touchdowns.
Baldwin’s big-play ability made the Bulldogs a scoring threat on the ground from anywhere on the field.
For more on Baldwin, see the related story on page 1B.
Offensive Player of the Year
As the Bulldogs’ biggest passing target, Waltay Jackson also had his share of big plays for St. Pauls. The senior receiver is The Robesonian’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Jackson had 33 receptions for 553 yards and eight touchdowns over the Bulldogs’ nine games this season. He was named the Bulldogs’ Most Outstanding Offensive Player during the 2AA state final after 10 catches for 72 yards with a touchdown in the loss to Salisbury.
“Waltay is the most passionate player on the team,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a kid like him. No number other than 10, (he’s) always on 10. Waltay is one of those guys that’s been the heart and soul. Sometimes when kids come to varsity early they lose their passion, but he didn’t; he’s been on varsity for four years.”
Perhaps the best representation of Jackson’s impact came in the regular-season finale against Red Springs, with the Three Rivers Conference championship on the line. Jackson had 114 receiving yards on just two catches, with both going for touchdowns. He also had 134 receiving yards in the 2AA East Regional final win at Washington.
Defensive Player of the Year
Many defensive players around the county, including numerous St. Pauls players, made a case this season to be Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year. The award goes to Erick Washington, one of the leaders of the Bulldogs defense.
Washington changed positions and took to his new spot well, as the senior had a team-high 103 tackles including 58 solo tackles, along with an eye-popping 15 tackles for loss. He averaged 11.4 tackles per game.
“We changed his position, we didn’t know if he was gonna pull it off, but two other linebackers around him were very supporting,” Setzer said. “He’s had a level of maturity of leadership, so I’m very proud of him. He’s one of my favorite guys in a long time.”
Washington also had a role in possibly the biggest play of the Bulldogs’ season, albeit on special teams, as he recovered Will Ford’s blocked punt and returned it 27 yards in the fourth quarter of the 2AA East Regional final at Washington, putting the Bulldogs up two possessions en route to a 34-23 win and their first state championship appearance.
Coach of the Year
After leading St. Pauls to the state championship game, Mike Setzer is the easy choice for Robeson County Coach of the Year. While the award recognizes the best head coach in the county, Setzer was quick to thank his staff for their part in the team’s success.
“I think one of the things that coaches aren’t careful with over the years is giving their staff the credit,” Setzer said. “I hope that people can see that I really do care about my staff, and without my staff I would never earn Coach of the Year, because I have hard-working guys, willing to be as passionate and hard-working as I am. If we can continue to have a staff like that, I think we can continue to be successful.”
Setzer is in his second stint as head coach at St. Pauls, going 24-8 over the last three seasons, after previous head-coaching stops at Lumberton and West Caldwell. He also previously served as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs.
“I’m a community coach and I believe in the community, and I want to continue to be that kind of coach,” Setzer said. “I hope those stops continue to remind me God’s put me in this for a reason; I don’t want to be that guy that’s trying to be out here for notoriety, or the next big step. I just want to pull together our community. I think my job right now is to be the best ambassador for Robeson County football.”
At the center of Setzer’s success is the relationships he’s formed with his players.
“He treats everybody like a son,” Baldwin said. “He’s like a father to me. I’ve known him my whole life. Congratulations to him — all the hard work we did in the summer, all those gassers we ran, all those 300s, they paid off.”
All-County Team — Offense
Quarterback
Mikail Breeden, Jr., St. Pauls
Colton Locklear, Jr., Red Springs
Running Back
Eddrick James, Jr., Red Springs
Angel Washington, Jr., Red Springs
Wide Receiver
Will Ford, Sr., St. Pauls
Jahkeem Moore, Sr., Fairmont
Lakota Locklear, Sr., Purnell Swett
Jadarion Chatman, Sr., Lumberton
Offensve Line
Nore McEachern, Sr., St. Pauls
Jeremiah Rodgers, Sr., Red Springs
Bradley Gooden, Jr., St. Pauls
Dixon McLean, Sr., Red Springs
Noah Lowry, Sr., Purnell Swett
NoKosi Locklear, Sr., Lumberton
All-County Team — Defense and Special Teams
Defensive Line
Ethan Roberts, Sr., St. Pauls
Enrique Lopez-Ray, Sr., St. Pauls
Jamarl White, Sr., Fairmont
Dorean Brayboy, Sr., Purnell Swett
Linebacker
Hunter Bryant, Sr., Red Springs
Keith Pittman, Sr., St. Pauls
Eric Malloy, Sr., St. Pauls
Tyler Davis, Jr., Fairmont
Quintez Shipman, Jr., Lumberton
Defensive Backs
Zeke Snell, Sr., Purnell Swett
Chris Bryant, Fr., Red Springs
Elston Powell, Jr., St. Pauls
William Locklear, Jr., Purnell Swett
Jermaine McNeill, Sr., Purnell Swett
Kicker
Oscar Salgado, Sr., Red Springs
Honorable Mention
Honorable mentions include: St. Pauls FB/LB Tayshaun Murphy; Purnell Swett QB Nate Henderson; Lumberton QB Russel Echard, WR Darrel Echard, TE/LB Devon McLean, OL Tony McIver; DB Joshua McLaurin; Fairmont WR Ezekiel Thompson, DL Christon Hunt, LB Jacob Hunt, DB Savonte McKeithan.