Local roundup: Rams baseball falls to Pinecrest

FAIRMONT — In a game in which Fairmont and West Bladen combined to leave 24 runners on base, the Golden Tornadoes finally got the key hit it needed in the sixth inning Friday.

After Quentin Hunt singled with one out and stole second and third, Ridge Walters singled to score Hunt, the difference in the Golden Tornadoes’ 5-4 win in both teams’ Three Rivers Conference opener.

“First and second inning I think we left the bases loaded,” Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke said. “I didn’t know if it was going to backfire on us again in the fifth and sixth. But Ridge came through for us. He happened to be at the right spot at the right time tonight, and had a big hit up the middle. Quentin had a big hit, stole two bases. I guess luck was on our side tonight.”

Walters was moved down in the order from the leadoff spot and had struck out twice earlier in the game, making his go-ahead hit that much sweeter.

“Most of the time I play baseball they put me first (in the lineup), and I don’t take that very good nerves wise,” Walters said. “I saw that the coach moved me down tonight, and I got more comfortable at the plate. Last two (at-bats) I went up there, I just looked at it and struck out twice. I used that to go up there with a base hit and win the game for us.”

Fairmont (3-2, 1-0 TRC) stranded the bases loaded in the first, second and fifth innings as part of a total of 13 runners left on base; West Bladen (1-5, 0-1 TRC) left 11 on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth and two runners in three other innings.

With the game tied 4-4 in the fifth, both teams failed to break through. Fairmont pitcher Noah Parker induced a pop-up before getting a strikeout for the third out; West Bladen’s Michael Young escaped his jam with a flyout after Fairmont loaded the bases entirely with two outs after the first two batters of the frame grounded out.

West Bladen stranded two more in the sixth, as Nate Jones came in with two on and one out and retired the next two batters, setting the stage for the Golden Tornadoes to take the lead a half-inning later.

After the Golden Tornadoes took the one-run lead, Jones struck out the side in the seventh.

“He threw the ball really well,” Thorndyke said. “He throws the ball kind of hard for us. I didn’t know how he would react coming in; sometimes it’s tough coming in in that situation. But he came in when it was tied, got the out, and came in the seventh and struck out three batters.”

While runners left on base was a concern throughout, the Fairmont offense still had a good night, especially early, with four runs scored in the first three innings; this continued the offensive momentum from Tuesday’s game, when they scored seven runs in the last three innings against Lumberton.

“We talked about that before the game, about the feeling we had when we didn’t score the runs the other night, and we didn’t want to go through that again,” Thorndyke said. “We wanted to jump out and be positive and hit the ball as hard as we could.”

West Bladen got on the board first after two Fairmont errors kept the first inning alive for a Devon Strange RBI double to score Alex Brisson. Fairmont scored two in the bottom half when Cam Hodge’s two-RBI single scored Parker and Malachi Gales, making it 2-1.

Fairmont added a run in the second on a Quentin Hunt RBI walk for a 3-1 lead. West Bladen tied the score in the top of the third when Brisson scored on a double steal and Michael Young singled to plate Strange.

Parker doubled in the third to score Jones, as Fairmont retook the lead 4-3. The Knights answered again in the fourth with a Hunter Smith RBI single, which scored Kaden Revels. The score remained 4-4 until the bottom of the sixth.

After winning their conference opener by pulling out a close game, a young Golden Tornadoes team hopes that helps their confidence as they move into the rest of their TRC slate, including Tuesday’s game at West Columbus.

“We’ve been having some trouble in the past few games, and I’m glad our team pulled up together tonight and got the win, for our first conference win,” Walters said.

“You’ve got to learn to win first,” Thorndyke said. “Our program’s been pretty decent the last few years, and it carries over. We thought we were going to win, but you’ve still got to execute — and they came through when it counted.”