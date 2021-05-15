Local roundup: Rams baseball falls to Pinecrest

Staff report
The Lumberton wrestling team poses for a team photo after defeating Pinecrest and Richmond at home on Wednesday.

The Lumberton wrestling team poses for a team photo after defeating Pinecrest and Richmond at home on Wednesday.

SOUTHERN PINES — The Purnell Swett baseball team took an early lead Thursday night at Pinecrest, but the Patriots used a pair of three-run innings to pull ahead in a 9-4 win over the Rams.

The win by Pinecrest (5-1, 3-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) avenged a 2-0 loss to the Rams Tuesday in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (3-3, 3-3 SAC) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a passed ball, an RBI groundout by Jonathon Jacobs and a steal of home.

Pinecrest led 6-4 after the fourth inning with three runs each in the second and fourth, then extended their lead with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Cameron Fields had two hits and a run for Purnell Swett. Ethan Wilkens had a hit, a run and a fourth-inning RBI.

Jacobs started for the Rams; reliever Isaiah Oxendine took the loss.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Jack Britt.

Lumberton wrestling earns two victories

Through 10 matches this season, the Lumberton wrestling team remains undefeated.

The Pirates (10-0, 4-0 SAC) wrestled against SAC foes Pinecrest and Richmond in a tri-meet at home Wednesday.

Lumberton defeated Pinecrest in a tight match, 37-36, before dominating Richmond 76-6.