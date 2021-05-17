Harris named SAC’s top goalkeeper as SAC, TRC honor All-Conference teams

SAC, TRC honor girls soccer All-Conference teams

Staff report
Lumberton goalkeeper Diamond Harris blocks a shot during a game against Pinecrest this season. Harris was named Sandhills Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Lumberton goalkeeper Diamond Harris blocks a shot during a game against Pinecrest this season. Harris was named Sandhills Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton goalkeeper Diamond Harris was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards on Monday.

The standout junior was a bright spot for the Pirates in a 1-11-2 season.

“She had an outstanding season for us,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “For us as a team, it was unfortunate she got injured late in the season and wasn’t able to finish out for us. I think that was crucial in some of our late-season results. But she had a great season overall.

“In my opinion, and I think amongst many of the coaches in the league, she was the best keeper in the league this year. That bodes well for us, because we’ve got her back another year. She’s only a junior; she’s got a lot of upside to her. I think she’s going to garner some interest from some college coaches.”

Junior defender/midfielder Laci Rozier was the other Pirates player to earn an All-Conference selection.

Purnell Swett senior midfielder Jadyn Locklear (10 goals, five assists) and sophomore defender Raven Cummings were also named All-SAC.

Pinecrest, who reached the 4A state championship game before a 2-0 loss to Myers Park, led the All-Conference team with six selections, including SAC Player of the Year Lauren Landry.

Richmond’s Chris Larsen was named SAC Coach of the Year.

Parra named to All-TRC team

The Three Rivers Conference also named its All-Conference girls soccer team Monday.

St. Pauls senior Rosa Parra earned All-Conference honors. Bulldogs senior Maria de Leon was named an honorable mention selection.

East Bladen’s Maya McDonald was named TRC Player of the Year and the Eagles’ Jay Raynor was named the league’s Coach of the Year.