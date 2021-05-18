Brummitt a top-15 finalist for national Player of the Year

May 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Brummitt

Brummitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced Tuesday afternoon that UNC Pembroke junior Tatum Brummitt, who has already picked up Peach Belt Conference Co-Player of the Year and first team All-Region laurels, has been tabbed as one of NCAA Division II’s top 15 players.

The release, which revealed the top-15 finalists for the 2021 Schutt Sports National Fastpitch Coaches Association DII National Player of the Year, includes just two other PBC student-athletes — Columbus State’s Hannah Rose Corbin and North Georgia’s Kylee Smith. Smith was crowned NFCA Player of the Year in 2018.

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievements among softball student-athletes throughout NCAA Division II. In 2019, the NFCA expanded the award to include a player and pitcher of the Year. To be eligible, student-athletes must be nominated by their member head coach. With the cancellation of last year’s season due to COVID-19 and a higher percentage of eligible candidates, an additional five players have been added to the traditional Top 25.

A native of Garner, Brummitt broke the program record for single-season batting average after hitting .485, while also pacing the league in that category for a majority of the campaign. A 39-game starter, Brummitt logged 49 hits in 101 at-bats and tallied 13 doubles, two triples and crushed nine homers. She struck out just three times in 2021 – once in every 29 at-bats.