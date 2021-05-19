Pinecrest throws combined 6-inning no-hitter at Lumberton

FAIRMONT — Fairmont High School will have a football game this fall specified as its homecoming. But for the head coach, the season itself will be one.

Fairmont alumnus Lonnie Cox will be hired as the Golden Tornadoes’ head coach, pending the approval of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education; the matter is on the agenda for the board’s May 25 meeting.

“I am extremely blessed, grateful, honored, and humbled that (Fairmont Principal Kent) Prater and (athletic director Michael) Baker have given me an opportunity to live my lifelong dream of administering and leading the football program at Fairmont High School,” Cox said. “This is an absolute dream come true and something I longed and prayed for all throughout my life. This has always been my destination and dream job; the place I want to continually invest in and pour into for the rest of my career.”

Cox replaces George Coltharp, who resigned with two games remaining in this spring’s season, his first with the program. Cox will become the program’s fourth head coach in the last six seasons and its eighth since 2009.

In two seasons as head coach at Union Pines, Cox compiled a 12-7 overall record and a 7-3 Tri-County 6 Conference mark. He led the team to its first back-to-back winning seasons since 1997-98, and with an 8-4 record in 2019 earned its first eight-win season since 1998.

Cox graduated from Fairmont in 2009 and was an assistant coach with the Golden Tornadoes from 2014-16.

“Lonnie will have a big, strong connection with the community,” Baker said. “Lonnie went to school at Fairmont, he coached here at Fairmont and I think he’ll bring that enthusiasm with him here. He did a good job at the last school he was at, and I just feel like that’s something Fairmont needs, we need that type of energy here, and I think Lonnie can give us that type of energy that we need.”

In addition to his time at Fairmont, Cox also served as an assistant coach at Lumberton, Scotland and Southern Lee before becoming Union Pines’ head coach.

While Red Springs head coach Lawrence Ches will now face Cox from the opposite sideline in an in-county rivalry, Cox credits Ches, who served on the same staff with him at Lumberton, for helping him develop as a young assistant.

“He took a huge interest in me and was always extremely patient with me in helping me build my foundational knowledge of the game,” Cox said. “If it was not for Coach Ches, I would not be the coach or man I am today; he first believed in me when a lot of people did not. I would like to thank (Scotland coach) Richard Bailey for helping me expand that knowledge and for continuing to be a mentor to me.”

Cox served as offensive coordinator under head coach Mark Heil in the last two seasons he was a Fairmont assistant; those two teams were the highest- and third-highest-scoring teams in school history. This includes a 562-point season in 2015, the most points scored in a season by any Robeson County team.

“My offensive philosophy has always been simple in nature: get the ball in the hands of your best athletes and let them be ball players,” Cox said. “Whether it is screens, end-arounds, quick game, or manipulative concepts that put defenders in conflict, we will develop schemes and plays that give our athletes a chance to be playmakers in space. It will be just as important to develop a defense that is founded on lining up correctly, being gap-sound, and being proactive in nature.”

Cox is aware of the challenge he faces in taking over a program that finished 1-5 this spring and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. After the coaching turnover within the program in recent years, he will look to provide some stability and instill discipline.

“Our first measure of business is going to be putting some firm, fair, and consistent discipline practices and procedures in place,” Cox said. “Discipline is the foundation of building a long-standing, successful football program. More importantly, it is the foundation of building high-quality character men and champions of life. Long after football is over, we want our young men to become great husbands, fathers, family members, and role models for the future generations who grow up in this great community.”

Cox’s own discipline shows in his work ethic, which Baker cited as a reason why he’s the right fit for the job.

“I taught Lonnie; he was a hard worker in high school,” Baker said. “And even when he was here as an assistant coach, he was a hard worker. I feel like that’s the direction we needed to go in to get our program back where it needs to be.”

An added challenge this offseason in the quick turnaround from the spring season, delayed from the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the upcoming fall season, set to be played in its normal spot on the calendar.

“It will present its challenges, but we will take the bull on by its horns and make the best of summer workouts,” Cox said. “We are still going to be super young, which is a great opportunity for our staff to put a weight-room culture in place that will not only pay dividends to football in the near future, but athletics across the board. Football is won and lost and in the trenches, and it will be imperative to make sure that we can handle the physicality of the teams in this upcoming conference.”