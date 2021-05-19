Pinecrest throws combined 6-inning no-hitter at Lumberton

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Pinecrest’s Colby Wallace throws to first base alongside baserunner Stanley Scott during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton baseball team faced three different Pinecrest pitchers Tuesday night. They didn’t have any success against any of them.
Patriots Colby Wallace, Cam Bunker and Cove Mashburn combined to throw a six-inning no-hitter in an 11-1 win over the Pirates.
“I just thought we took too many pitches,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “(Wallace is) probably the best pitcher we’ve seen all year and I just thought we took too many fastballs, let him get in a groove, and then he was throwing his curveball for a strike, so we were in the hole all night. I just think we weren’t aggressive enough at the plate.”
Wallace pitched the first four innings and was perfect through the first three, striking out seven of the first nine Pirate hitters. He allowed three walks in the fourth, loading the bases before Bobby Baxley’s RBI groundout scored Hunter Beasley for the lone Lumberton run.
Bunker struck out the side in relief in the fifth and Mashburn struck out two as he pitched a perfect sixth to finish the no-hitter.
Lumberton (5-1, 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) starter Garret Smith allowed just one hit to Pinecrest (6-1, 4-1 SAC) over the first three innings, but the Pirates trailed 1-0 after an unearned run in the first; a two-out error kept that frame alive allowing for an RBI single by Jackson Kuhn to score Nick DiCarlo.
Pinecrest blew the game open in a five-run fourth inning. Kuhn scored on an Aidan Nix RBI single and Ryder Douglas scored on a ground ball. Pierce Perrotta and Nix both scored on wild pitches and a Wallace sacrifice fly plated Scarborough for a 6-0 lead.
Smith took the loss for Lumberton; four of his six runs allowed were earned and he walked two, struck out three and gave up three hits. Bobby Baxley allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings for the Pirates.
“I told the boys from the get-go, we’ve got to have a clean game, we’ve got to make plays behind our pitcher,” McLamb said. “We don’t have a strikeout pitcher, we’ve got guys that pitch to contact and we’ve got to make plays behind them. And we just didn’t, and that’s the result from it. Maybe we’ll learn from it and bounce back on Friday.”
After Lumberton’s run in the bottom of the fourth, Pinecrest scored three more in the fifth for a 9-1 advantage; Scarborough doubled to score Kuhn and Douglas before R.J. Sales hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Nix.
Pinecrest pinch-hit for its starters in the sixth and scored two more runs, with a Mashburn single plating Ryley Norton and Eathon Mason to make it 11-1.
Kuhn had two hits to lead Pinecrest; he and Douglas each scored two runs. Scarborough had three RBIs and Mashburn had two.
After the Pirates suffered their first loss in Tuesday’s game, the teams meet again Friday in Southern Pines — a mental challenge for Lumberton given Tuesday’s result.
“We’re going to find out what kind of team we are,” McLamb said. “We’ve been on a five-game winning streak — and everything goes good when you’re winning. That’s why I challenged them right now, let’s see what kind of team (we are) when they come out and hit us in the mouth, and we’ll come out and respond to it. I hope we come out Friday swinging the bat a little bit better.”
