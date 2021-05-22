Local roundup: Late surge leads St. Pauls past Fairmont; McGirt 28th in KFT event

May 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — St. Pauls used a pair of late three-run innings to pull away from Fairmont in a 9-3 win Thursday.

The Bulldogs (5-2, 1-1 Three Rivers Conference) scored three runs each in the fifth and seventh innings, turning a 3-3 tie into the six-run victory.

St. Pauls’ Stevie Smith pitched a complete game against his former team, allowing four hits and two earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Antonio Candelaria had four hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for St. Pauls. Isaac Garner had three hits and two RBIs and Cam Revels score two runs with a hit and three walks.

Cameron Hodge, Quentin Hunt, Noah Parker and Malachi Gales each had single hits for Fairmont (3-4, 1-2 TRC). Parker had an RBI.

Noah Parker started and took the loss for the Golden Tornadoes; Josiah Williams did not allow an earned run in two innings in relief. Three of the nine runs allowed by Fairmont pitching were earned.

Fairmont plays Tuesday at Whiteville and St. Pauls hosts South Columbus on Thursday.

In other local action, East Bladen defeated Red Springs 14-4 in five innings Friday.

McGirt 28th at Korn Ferry event

Overcoming an early double-bogey, Fairmont native William McGirt made three birdies on his second nine Friday to go from the brink of missing the cut to the top 30 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship.

After starting with a birdie on his opening hole, McGirt made double bogey at the 15th hole, his sixth of the day, to fall back to even par for the tournament. He then made birdies at holes No. 16, 2, 3 and 6 to move to 4 under for the event. He made a bogey on No. 7, but still finished with a 2-under 70 to move into 28th place in the tournament.

Cameron Young holds a three-shot lead in the event over Lorens Chan and Vince India.