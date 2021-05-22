Hunt pitches Purnell Swett past Jack Britt

LUMBERTON — If you step onto the course at Pinecrest Country Club Friday, you might think you stepped back in time — you’ll see knicker-wearing golfers playing an old-fashioned form of the game, using hickory-shafted clubs.

The inaugural John S. McKee III Open hits the tee box Friday, as the Carolina Hickory Golf Association honors the memory of the tournament’s namesake, a Lumberton native and one of the club’s founding members.

“The uniqueness of it is the equipment that we play,” said Richard Schmidt, captain of the CHGA. “Most everybody there will be dressed up in period dress, so we’ll all have knickers or plus-four pants on. Nobody will have a baseball hat on; probably very few people will be wearing shorts. If you woke up that day and stepped on the golf course, you’d probably think you stepped back in time.

“It’s playing old, pre-1935 golf clubs on an old golf course, in the manner in which the old greats would have played, Gene Sarazen, Bobby Jones, all the greats of golf. It’s really a testament to how they played, how they contorted themselves, how they dressed, what they believed in. There’s nothing modern about what we’re going to do on Friday.”

While the participants will be competing, the tournament won’t just be about the scorecard, but being a part of something different from the hectic pace of 21st-century life.

“What makes it special is that it brings together all of the virtues of the sport, history, fellowship and the simplicity of a bygone era to ultimately honor and benefit a community and youth that my father loved so much,” said Johnny McKee, John’s son. “It is not so much a heated competition, but more a labor of love amongst enthusiasts who care and honor the better angels in life and the game.”

McKee, who died in 2018, played college golf at North Carolina, finishing seventh in the ACC in 1959. He taught many Lumberton youngsters the game, and was one of the founders of the Robeson County Golf Championship.

As he got older and conventional golf became more difficult, McKee found another way to enjoy the game in co-founding the CHGA.

“He and three or four others got together in the Pinehurst area, and John was quite an accomplished player,” Schmidt said. “He had got to the point where he was giving lessons, and like a lot of people they get bored with modern technology and their game starts to deteriorate a little bit, with regards to how well they used to play, so they’re looking for something else that will give them that enjoyment they used to have when they were younger, and hickory golf can do that. It kind of takes them back to playing the way they did when they were kids, when their fathers taught them.”

Golf played with hickory clubs is a more pure form of the game, but it’s also more difficult. While modern clubs are more forgiving, it takes a pure strike to hit a good shot with hickory.

“It’s very difficult to hit a shot with these clubs if you’re used to hitting modern-day golf clubs, but the nice thing is, if you can hit these clubs and you go back to hitting modern clubs, you can really hit it well,” Johnny McKee said. “It causes you to slow your swing down and hit it a lot purer, because there’s very little sweet spot.”

The style of play isn’t the only draw for the CHGA and its membership; they’re also celebrating the game’s traditional values.

“We celebrate the history and the development of the game, as it was and what we believe as it was meant to be,” Schmidt said. “We’re very in tune to the traditions of old golf courses, the way that gentlemen should participate and play the game full of honor and everything else, but really at the end of the day we’re playing old equipment but what really makes it special is the relationships we have with the guys that are also like-minded and play hickory golf.”

“It’s not like a bunch of guys out there trying to kill each other; it’s remembering what’s important, getting a group of like-minded individuals together that love the game and love the history of it, and they like to recreate that history with a little bit of fanfare,” Johnny McKee said. “That really was, I guess, the golden age of golf; they’re just trying to get a piece of that back for an enjoyable afternoon.”

The tournament came about as the CHGA looked to hold an event in Lumberton and honor McKee’s memory.

“After coming out of COVID, we haven’t been down to Lumberton in a while,” Schmidt said. “Several of us went to John’s funeral, which would’ve been 2 1/2 years ago now, and we wanted to come back and support the club in Lumberton, and remember John, one of our guys that we miss.”

The CHGA and the McKee family will look to grow the event in future years, and will be looking to add a charitable component; one possibility is in some way helping underprivledged youth golfers in Robeson County.

“The charitable aspect is very much front of mind, but the details of how we’re going to do that are yet to be developed,” Schmidt said. “We’ll sort of use this year as the kickoff, and maybe this time next year we’ll have a more significant event with more directed money going to a charity we all think is worthwhile to the area there. … I think John would like it if we could pay it forward and get some kids in the Lumberton area involved in golf.”

Johnny McKee is grateful his father is being remembered, and thinks John would be happy to see himself remembered in this way.

“This is really special, because it’s his friends, who are, a lot of them, top golfers themselves, honoring and remembering him in a way that was very meaningful to him,” Johnny McKee said. “It’s good that we can do it in the future and helping Robeson County kids is really going to make him smile.”