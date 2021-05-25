UNCP’s Brummitt named first-team All-America

Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Tatum Brummitt hits the ball during a game this season. Brummitt was named a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A record-breaking season for junior Tatum Brummitt paid off on Tuesday when she was named as a first-team All-America selection by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), the organization announced.

Brummitt becomes the fourth different player in program history to earn All-American status, and is now the third player to earn first-team honors. Brittany Berrier was lauded with first-team honors in 2008, while Jelena Shaw was crowned a first-teamer in 2010. Both student-athletes have since been inducted into the UNCP Athletics Hall of Fame.

An everyday first baseman for the Braves, Brummitt broke the program record for single-season batting average after hitting .485, while also pacing the league in that category for a majority of the campaign. A 39-game starter, Brummitt logged 49 hits in 101 at-bats and tallied 13 doubles, two triples and crushed nine homers. She struck out just three times in 2021 — once in every 29 at-bats.

A native of Garner, Brummitt has already earned both NFCA and D2CCCA first team All-Region accolades, and was recognized as a top-15 finalist for NFCA National Player of the Year. She picked up Peach Belt Conference Co-Player of the Year and first-team All-PBC honors earlier this month as well.