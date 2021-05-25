Luckett picked to lead UNCP golf program

PEMBROKE — A celebrated NCAA Division II student-athlete, as well as a mentor who has already served five seasons on the coaching staffs of fellow NCAA Southeast Region programs, Hannah Luckett was announced as the head coach of the UNC Pembroke golf program on Tuesday.
Luckett treks to Pembroke from South Carolina where she has served as head coach of Newberry for the last two seasons. She joined the coaching staff for the Wolves as an associate head coach prior to the 2017-18 campaign.
“Hannah is a driven leader who is motivated and prepared to lead us into the Conference Carolinas era of UNCP golf,” said director of athletics Dick Christy. “As a former NCAA Division II student-athlete, she knows the importance of providing a great experience on and off of the course, as well as how to get the most out of her student-athletes. I’m very excited and appreciative that she is joining our team.”
Luckett has helped lead the Wolves to 13 top-5 finishes over the last four seasons in central South Carolina, including victories at a trio of events. The 2018-19 campaign was especially noteworthy as Newberry registered its second-best campaign in program history with a .723 win-loss percentage and a 313.6 stroke average. The program captured two wins that season as well, while also finishing sixth among the 11-team field at the South Atlantic Conference Championships. Nabila Inak, who finished in a tie for seventh at that event, would eventually earn the program’s first All-America crown in three seasons as well. Her time at Newberry marked the beginning of a golden era of the program which has now become a perennial national contender.
Prior to her stint at Newberry, Luckett served as an assistant coach during the 2016-17 season for both the men’s and women’s programs at Limestone where she mentored six All-Conference Carolinas selections, while also welcoming a freshman class that was ranked as the No. 1 Freshman Impact Women’s Class by GolfStat.com. The Limestone men’s program rattled off seven top-5 finishes in 2016-17, while the women registered a quartet of top-5 finishes, including a runner-up spot at the Conference Carolinas Championships.
A four-time All-Conference, three-time Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team member and three-time captain for Limestone from 2012-16, Luckett compiled a 78.62 stroke average across 35 events and 79 rounds of golf over her impressive collegiate career, while also logging 17 finishes inside the top 10 (7 top-5 finishes). Luckett led the Saints to a trio of Conference Carolinas championships, including the program’s first-ever league title in 2014, while also pacing the club to a team appearance in the 2016 NCAA postseason as well. She finished second on the individual leaderboard at both the 2014 and 2015 Conference Carolinas Championships as well.
“I am incredibly excited to join the UNCP community,” Luckett said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to lead the golf program down a path to success in the classroom, as well as on the golf course. I would like to thank Mr. Christy, the administration, and the athletics department at UNCP for recognizing my abilities and for granting me the opportunity to be the golf coach.”
A native of Hillsboro, Illinois, Luckett earned her bachelor’s degree in sport management from Limestone in 2016.