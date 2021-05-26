5 Robeson soccer players named All-Region

May 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Contributed photo | Purnell Swett Athletics Purnell Swett’s Jadyn Locklear kicks the ball during a game against Scotland this season. Locklear was one of five players from Robeson County named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Region team.

Contributed photo | Purnell Swett Athletics

Purnell Swett’s Jadyn Locklear kicks the ball during a game against Scotland this season. Locklear was one of five players from Robeson County named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Region team.

Five players from Robeson County schools were named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Region teams.

Three players from Lumberton and two from Purnell Swett were selected for the Region 3 team for 4A.

Lumberton’s selections include junior goalkeeper Diamond Harris, senior defender Maggie Bollinger and junior defender Laci Rozier.

Harris was previously named Sandhills Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year after making 93 saves in nine games in goal this season. Bollinger had one goal for the season.

Purnell Swett’s selections include senior midfielder Jadyn Locklear and sophomore defender Raven Cummings. The pair helped the Rams to a 6-6-2 record, both overall and in SAC play, as the best team in Robeson County.

Locklear was named Robeson County Player of the Year after scoring 10 goals with five assists this season. Cummings also had one assist from her backfield position.