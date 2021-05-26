School board approves Cox as Fairmont football coach

May 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
FAIRMONT — Lonnie Cox has been officially approved as the next head football coach at Fairmont High School.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education approved Cox during their recessed meeting Tuesday.

The Robesonian previously reported Cox was set to be hired as the Golden Tornadoes’ coach pending board approval.

“I am extremely blessed, grateful, honored, and humbled that (Fairmont Principal Kent) Prater and (athletic director Michael) Baker have given me an opportunity to live my lifelong dream of administering and leading the football program at Fairmont High School,” Cox told The Robesonian last week. “This is an absolute dream come true and something I longed and prayed for all throughout my life. This has always been my destination and dream job; the place I want to continually invest in and pour into for the rest of my career.”

Cox returns to coach at his alma mater, where he previously served as an assistant coach. He replaces George Coltharp, who resigned during his first season with the Golden Tornadoes this spring.

Cox has a 12-7 record in two seasons as head coach at Union Pines and has also served as an assistant coach at Lumberton, Scotland and Southern Lee.

“Lonnie will have a big, strong connection with the community,” Michael Baker, Fairmont’s athletic director, said last week. “Lonnie went to school at Fairmont, he coached here at Fairmont and I think he’ll bring that enthusiasm with him here. He did a good job at the last school he was at, and I just feel like that’s something Fairmont needs, we need that type of energy here, and I think Lonnie can give us that type of energy that we need.”