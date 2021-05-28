Local roundup: 1st-inning runs hold up in Pirates’ win over Richmond

On Sunday, April 11, 2004, I went to my grandparents’ house for a family Easter gathering with no idea the day would become a turning point in my life.

There were no golfers in my family, but my grandfather would usually watch the majors, especially the Masters, and the final round in Augusta fell on Easter that year. I’d been aware of golf — particularly the existence of Tiger Woods — but had never watched it on TV.

What I saw was of the most exciting Sundays in Masters history, and at age 9 I was hooked.

Phil Mickelson birdied four of the last seven holes that day, including the 18th, to beat Ernie Els by a shot and win his first major championship after several near misses over the previous decade-plus.

Over the 17 years since, I’ve grown up playing the game, played varsity golf in high school, and covered it as a sportswriter. I didn’t play as often after high school, but have had a personal renaissance in the game over the last year.

My parents jokingly say “it’s Phil’s fault.”

Some 893 Sundays after his first Masters win, I watched again Sunday as Mickelson won the PGA Championship, this time at age 50 becoming the oldest winner in the 161-year history of major-championship golf.

Watching at age 26 as the throngs rejoiced another Mickelson victory so boisterously, I couldn’t help but feel my golf fandom had come full-circle. That it happened just down the Palmetto coast from where I played so much junior golf in Myrtle Beach made it all the more special.

While I don’t consider Phil my favorite golfer — like so many my age, Tiger will forever hold that distinction — he’s always held a special place in my heart, in view of the impact of his 2004 win. And while the masses like Tiger because of his dominance and the history he’s made, Phil has the more likable personality, and has amassed nearly as much popularity over his three-decade pro career.

His go-for-it nature has given “Phil the Thrill” a highlight reel to practically match that of Tiger, whether it be an iron shot between the trees to the 13th green at Augusta National or one of dozens of jaw-dropping short-game strokes of genius around the greens. Sunday even gave us another of those, a holeout from a greenside bunker on the fifth hole of the final round.

A stretch of three major wins in a nine-major span — which was nearly four in 10 — from 2004-06 would be enough by itself to make Mickelson the greatest left-handed player in golf history; he added the 2005 PGA Championship and the 2006 Masters after his maiden win in 2004. With his 45 PGA Tour victories and three additional majors, including Sunday, the 2010 Masters and the 2013 British Open, won at age 43 after the round of his life, he’s now in the conversation as a top-10 player of all-time.

Since the 2013 win it had seemed Mickelson was slowly transitioning into an elder statesman role, one as a well-respected legend who could still be competitive from time to time — and frankly, was often still a must-watch player because of his style of play — but was past the point of major-championship chances. He entered the PGA Championship as a 250-1 long shot, ranking outside the top 100 in the world rankings at an age two years and seven months older than the previous oldest major champion (Julius Boros in 1968), and few if any pundits mentioned him as even a dark horse entering the week.

But Phil kept believing in himself — he’s said for the last year he felt he was “close” to being very competitive. And, perhaps as importantly, he wasn’t afraid of failure, in part because over his long career he’s already failed plenty. This includes 11 runner-up finishes in majors, with six of those coming at the U.S. Open, where he’ll now get at least five more chances to complete the career grand slam, something only five golfers have accomplished.

The belief and experience paid off over the weekend, as other contenders struggled on the difficult Ocean Course, but Phil stayed steady, even through a couple of mistakes, to maintain his lead and ultimately play the closing holes with some separation.

That cushion allowed for the gallery — with perhaps some pent-up energy at the first non-Masters major with fans in nearly two years — to celebrate Phil’s imminent victory on the final hole. While the swarm there was “unnerving” for Phil — and for playing partner Brooks Koepka, engulfed in the humanity — it still made for one of the great scenes in golf in recent memory.

Phil’s 2004 Masters win was one of the most popular golf victories of all-time — but Sunday’s win moved it down a spot on that leaderboard, and will be remembered alongside the Masters triumphs in their 40s by Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. And while the circumstances of those wins give them a notch over Phil’s, Sunday’s victory was unique because it wasn’t a 40something, but a near-51-year-old — whose two most recent wins came on the Champions Tour — at the center of the celebration.

As Phil celebrated on Sunday, I thought back to the celebration 17 years ago after his winning putt caught the lip and fell in at Augusta. While Sunday’s, as a middle-aged man, was more mild than his famous jumping fist pump in 2004 — which is silhouetted today as his logo — he once again reached both arms into the air with putter aloft to commemorate a great personal achievement.

I couldn’t help but wonder how many 9-year-olds were watching golf for the first time and, through its grand theater, falling in love with the beautiful game.