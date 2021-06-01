McGirt hopes to recapture Memorial magic

Staff report
DUBLIN, Ohio — Five years ago this week, Fairmont native William McGirt earned his lone PGA Tour win to date at the Memorial Tournament, defeating Jon Curran in a playoff to win one of the Tour’s biggest non-major events.

McGirt returns to the Muirfield Village Golf Club this week, hoping the good memories from 2016 can lead to a solid week on the course.

McGirt tees off in Thursday’s opening round at 12:56 p.m. on the first hole, paired with Marc Leishman and Richy Werenski. The trio will start Friday’s round at 7:56 a.m. on the 10th hole.

The field will play a new-look Muirfield Village this week, after tournament host and course designer Jack Nicklaus led renovations at the Dublin, Ohio venue.

McGirt made the cut in last year’s Memorial Tournament, which was the strongest field in a non-major in PGA Tour history according to the Official World Golf Ranking’s Strength of Field metric, and finished tied for 68th.

That event was his first Tour start in nearly two years due to hip injuries. This week will be his ninth start in a 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 11 of the 375 FedExCup points needed to maintain his Tour playing status at the conclusion of the extension.

McGirt finished tied for 35th in his last start, the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship two weeks ago in Kansas City, Missouri. He has missed the cut in five of his last six PGA Tour starts.