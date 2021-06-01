Inaugural season underway for Robeson’s Legion softball team

PEMBROKE — Jamie Dover grew up playing American Legion baseball in Brunswick County in the 1980s. Nearly 40 years later, he’s a part of a historic American Legion team in Robeson County.

An American Legion fastpitch softball team from Robeson County will play this summer for the first time, marking the first American Legion baseball or softball team in the county since the former baseball program was discontinued after the 2007 season.

“The last several years, word came up, there’s talk about it; there’s a lot to get it going, but once you get it going it’s contagious, and I think we’ll see even more girls play next year,” said Dover, who is the team’s head coach. “Somebody just had to put their foot forward and get it going; we’ve done that.”

The Robeson County Post 5 team played its first games on Tuesday at Scotland Post 50, sweeping a doubleheader with 9-7 and 10-0 wins. Post 5 hit five home runs in the two games.

The team will play its home games at Purnell Swett High School; its home opener will be on June 15 against Hoke Post 20.

“Jamie Dover called and was looking for somewhere to play,” said William Deese, Purnell Swett’s softball coach and athletic director. “I’m a big softball supporter; I want the girls to have every opportunity to play, and my girls, I’d love for them to continue playing at Purnell Swett, so I felt compelled to offer it to them.”

Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland Post 32 make up the Area II West conference. The teams will play a 24-game schedule, with teams opting to play two five-inning games on each game date instead of one seven-inning game.

“You get more ball in, the girls get a chance to play more,” Dover said. “That’s why we’re playing is to play ball.”

The regular season runs through July 15 before the playoffs begin; teams will play for the right to participate in the state tournament held in Shelby in early August.

American Legion baseball dates back to 1925, but American Legion fastpitch softball is newer, with the first softball season in North Carolina taking place in 2017.

The team will allow some of Robeson County’s best high school softball players additional competition during the summer months, something that will help their development ahead of next spring’s high school season.

“It’s huge. Some of the girls don’t play travel ball or showcase ball on the weekends, so for them it’s huge; they’re getting a chance to play a minimum of 25 games, because you at least get one game in the playoffs,” Dover said. “Those that are playing the weekend, the travel/showcase ball, it gets them even more time in the week to see live games.”

“I think it’s going to be big for us,” Deese said. “I know a couple years ago that I had looked into doing Legion, been to the meetings and stuff like that. Last year I was thinking maybe we were going to try it, and then obviously COVID came and I never thought about it anymore.

“And then Jamie Dover came to me, and from the research I’ve done, it’s big time. It’s big time playing. I played Legion ball for Pembroke Post 205 back when it first started out, and got to play against some good competition. It’s going to be good, the fact that we’re going to get to see other teams, other ballplayers, and help grow softball in the county, so it’s going to be great for us.”

Local high school standouts on the team include Purnell Swett’s Chandra Locklear, Marijo Wilkes, Torrie Butler, Angelica Locklear and Kaitlyn Locklear, Fairmont’s Santana Anderson and Lumberton’s Syniah Lancaster.

“We’re trying to get a community pride thing; this is our team, let’s rally around our team, it’s our county, our team for Robeson County,” Dover said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever had one. I told the girls they’ll be part of this forever, being the first girls to ever play on a (Legion) team.”

Ned Stedman at American Legion Post 5 in St. Pauls helped ensure the team would have the required sponsorship from an American Legion post, Dover said. With a roster made up of players from all over Robeson County, Dover hopes the entire community will rally around the team.

“I hope we can get a big crowd out there and support the girls,” Dover said. “That’s a big thing, get a crowd out, get some energy around them, that type of thing. Plus it’s about our Legion, our veterans and our Legion; there’s a pledge we say before the games, about sportsmanship and team commitment and all that. It’s all for the right reasons and it’s put together very well.”

The softball program’s formation begs the question whether the return of Legion baseball to Robeson County could be next. Dover and Deese both see it is a strong possibility.

“I think it’s in the works; I just don’t know how it’s going to pan out just yet,” said Deese, who coached the county’s Legion baseball team before its discontinuation.

“I would think so; I would think the more attention the better,” Dover said. “There’s probably people that once they see what they’re doing and what it’s about, they’ll wish they had gotten involved this year, but there’s definitely open arms for them next year. Hopefully by doing that it opens the gateway up.”

Regardless, the Post 5 softball team is looking forward to a great season and hoping to grow as its moves through its inaugural campaign and beyond.

“Just excited about getting in front of our community and getting our girls a chance to play, and the people are involved are really excited,” Dover said. “I think as more people come out and watch us they’ll get excited, we’ll get more energy around it and it’ll be bigger and better next year.”

