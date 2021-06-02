Post 5 Legion softball team wins first 2 games

June 2, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Robeson team hits 5 homers on opening night

Staff report
Contributed Photo The Robeson County Post 5 American Legion softball team poses for a team photo before their first game on Tuesday at Scotland County Post 50 in Laurinburg. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Santana Anderson, Kaitlyn Locklear, Syniah Lancaster, Marijo Wilkes, Jalyn Herndon and Abigail Madden. In the back row, from left, are head coach Jamie Dover, Karli Godwin, Karis Hunt, Chandra Locklear, Dora Locklear, Torrie Butler, Angelica Locklear, Ava Jacobs and assistant coach Royce Cummings. Gracie Godbold is not pictured.

<p>Contributed photo</p> <p>Robeson County Post 5’s Santana Anderson, Chandra Locklear and Karli Godwin hold the home run balls from their five combined home runs during Tuesday’s season-opening doubleheader at Scotland Post 50 in Laurinburg.</p>

<p>Contributed photo</p> <p>Members of the Robeson County Post 5 and Scotland County Post 50 American Legion softball teams take a group photo after Tuesday’s doubleheader between the teams. The games were the first games in team history for both teams.</p>

LAURINBURG — The Robeson County Post 5 softball team started off its inaugural season with a bang on Tuesday night.

Or, more accurately, five of them.

Post 5 hit five home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Scotland County Post 50, winning 9-7 and 10-0 in the first two games in both teams’ history.

Santana Anderson and Karli Godwin each hit home runs in the first game and Kaitlyn Locklear was 4-for-4 at the plate. Chandra Locklear pitched all five innings in the opener.

Scotland’s Nataya Scott hit two home runs in the first game.

In the nightcap, Chandra Locklear hit two home runs and Godwin hit another. Ava Jacobs pitched all five innings.

“During the (high school) season a lot of these girls are rivals, but they’re coming together on this team,” coach Jamie Dover said.

Post 5 plays at Hoke County Post 20 on Thursday; the team has two more away dates next week before its home opener on June 15.