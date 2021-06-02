Post 5 Legion softball team wins first 2 games

LUMBERTON — A year, and two seasons, into the team’s existence, Carolina Bears owner and coach Isaiah Baker can see real progress being made by the semi-pro team based in Robeson County.

The Bears played to a 5-3 record this spring, in their second overall season and first in the Coastal Football Alliance, improving from the 3-5 mark posted last fall in the Central Carolina Football League.

“The season started off a little rocky,” Baker said. “We started off the first half of the season 1-3, then we ended 5-3, so we went on a four-game winning streak. We actually made playoffs. … But for our second season, first season going 3-5, second season going 5-3, we’re trending in the right direction.”

The team reached the CFA playoffs and lost 20-14 to the top-seeded Fayetteville Ducks in the semifinals last weekend. While the Bears were disappointed in the result, it showed improvement from the 30-0 loss to the Ducks on March 20.

“It was bittersweet — a joyous moment and a sad moment all at the same time. Because with me being a former Duck, that’s who we played in the playoffs, and we ended up losing the game 20-14, so it was kind of a nailbiter,” Baker said.

“One of our players had a tragic accident happen … him, his wife and his son got shot. It was kind of a ‘let’s do it for (him)’ type of thing. Everybody was kind of in their feelings about it, and not playing football, and I was like, yo, let’s do it for (him). We went from basically just letting them do whatever they want to shutting it down and trying to make our comeback, and it came down to the last 30 seconds and they took a knee.”

One reason for the Bears’ progress this spring was the addition of offensive coordinator Brandon Simmons to the coaching staff. It took a few games for things to fall into place — in the Bears’ three regular-season losses, they were held scoreless — but once they did it made a big difference in the team’s fortunes.

“Our players actually bought into the coaching,” Baker said. “My offensive coordinator, Brandon Simmons, he was transitioning from coaching youth, like 5- and 7-year-olds, to coaching grown men. Once he kind of got the hang of coaching grown men, everything kind of fell into place; he took great leadership and he changed the whole offense around.”

Other additions to the roster also proved to be key for the Bears, including linebacker/receiver Dorian Davis, linebacker/running back Sidney McKeithan, wide receiver/defensive back Towan Lynn, linebacker/defensive end Eric Crawford, lineman Dikembe Peterson and lineman Trequan Gordon.

“We had a couple of guys that we picked up in the offseason that kind of brought everything together,” Baker said. “We definitely kind of pulled together and made some things happen.

“Dorian Davis, who is a Lumberton High graduate and played corner, he was playing linebacker the beginning of the season, and then he stepped up and went to offense too, and was playing slot (receiver), and then played quarterback. He really stepped up at different positions and that made a difference as well.”

Athlete Eric Graham and quarterback/wide receiver/linebacker Malik Livington were key returners, along with running back/linebacker Antron Richardson.

“(Richardson) made major plays for us,” Baker said. “We started tailoring towards using him on offense the most, because he was our leading running back, and that really made a difference for us.”

Lynn, Gordon, Peterson, Graham and lineman Peter Culver were league All-Stars this spring.

A year after its founding, the team now has a more solid foundation as it looks toward its fall season.

“(The last year) was a learning experience,” Baker said. “There were still things I didn’t know as an owner, and there was a couple of things I had to move around as far as coaching wise, so I feel like it was just a learning process, and there’s still more to learn. As we go, we’re going to learn more, we’re going to grow more.”

The Bears will hold tryouts for the fall season on June 12, 13 and 19. Anyone interested should contact Baker at 910-374-0990 or isaiahbaker426@yahoo.com.

Interest in the team is up, Graham said, as potential players are now starting to take the team more seriously than when it was first established.

“Compared to our first season, a lot more people actually believe that we’re a real team now,” Baker said. “A lot of guys didn’t believe it; some of the same guys we reached out to, that were like ‘nah, (I don’t want to play),’ now they’re all like, ‘yo, I’m going to play next season.’ We’re definitely trending up.”

The team will participate in the Coastal Football Alliance’s fall league, which begins play in August. The offseason will be quick, and the Bears will soon be taking the field once more.

“It’s going to be different,” Baker said. “We’ve got some Virginia teams in the league now, some Georgia teams, so it’s going to be a pretty good season. Our season kicks off for the fall in August. We’ve got, really, less than two months to get ready. It should definitely be a fun ride.”