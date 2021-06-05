Local roundup: Errors cost Pirates against Scotland

Staff report
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Garret Smith throws a pitch during Friday’s game against Scotland.

LUMBERTON — Three unearned runs allowed against Scotland led to a home Sandhills Athletic Conference loss for the Lumberton baseball team Friday.

The Scots scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings, all of which were unearned. They scored two more runs in the seventh.

Lumberton (6-5, 5-5 SAC) made four errors in the game.

The Pirates scored their lone run in the second inning. Stanley Scott singled to score Jacob Scott, who had reached on a single.

Hayden Hunt and Hunter Beasley had Lumberton’s other two hits.

Bryant Kimbrell, Nick Cooke and Eric Romaine had RBI hits for Scotland (9-3, 8-2 SAC). Jackson Sellers (4-1) also had a hit and pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts.

Garret Smith (3-2) took the loss for Lumberton, allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts.

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett Tuesday for the first of two games in the rivalry series next week.

Rams’ Jacobs one-hits Hoke County

Purnell Swett right-handed pitcher Jonathon Jacobs allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters in the Rams’ 13-0 five-inning win over Hoke County Friday.

Jacobs did not walk a batter; a Dorian Tucker single accounted for the only baserunner for Hoke County (1-11, 1-9 SAC).

Purnell Swett (8-4, 7-3 SAC) did have a lot of baserunners, scoring four runs in the first, seven in the second and two in the third.

Braeden Oxendine, Ethan Wilkens and Chris Baker each had two hits for the Rams; Kylan Ransom scored three runs and Cameron Fields, Mason Locklear, Keaton Lowry and Oxendine each had two; Oxendine, Wilkens and Baker each had three RBIs and Keithyn Hunt had one.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Lumberton in the first of two games between the rivals.