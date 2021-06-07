Undermanned Lumberton tennis team steps up, beats Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — Before every game of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s softball season, first baseman Tatum Brummitt’s father would text her dog memes which she would share with her teammates. It became a pregame superstition.

“He would send me some picture of my dog playing outside or biting a ball, and he’d put a little graphic and write some words about, like for Georgia College, ‘get that Bobcat.’ It made my team laugh — they love my dad, they think he’s hilarious — and I think it just lightens everybody’s mood,” Brummitt said. “I told (head coach Brittany Bennett) before one game, it was maybe 30 minutes before game time, and I was like ‘Coach B, I forgot to show everybody the dog picture, can you please let me get my phone out of the bag so I can show them the dog picture?’”

The superstition worked — Brummitt had a breakout season for the Braves this spring, earning Peach Belt Conference Co-Player of the Year and first team All-American honors.

“It was kind of unreal,” Brummitt said. “I feel like this is one of the best seasons we’ve had as a team, so it was kind of cool to see all the recognitions and awards that not only me, but other of my teammates, received towards the end of the year.”

The Garner native hit .485 in her redshirt-junior season, with nine home runs, 26 runs, 24 extra-base hits and 21 walks. She had 38 RBIs — one per game; her on-base percentage was .580 and she slugged a whopping .929.

“She was just clutch; when runners got on she was just absolutely deadly,” Bennett said. “Whether she hit or got walked, she put so much pressure on opposing teams that it just made it easier for everybody up and down the lineup to hit, and also she just had so many doubles, home runs, triples and RBIs.”

Brummitt’s individual success was a catalyst for the program’s best season in recent memory, finishing 26-13 overall and 14-6 in the Peach Belt Conference.

“To be an All-American, you have to have a decent season (as a team) I think for people to pay attention to you,” Bennett said. “I think the body of work that Tatum had is just a true testament to the body of work that our team had. We were in so many games, and she was just so huge for us, and I think it’s good for our program to see that if you come here you can do anything. To be a first-team All-American I think is what separates her, because she was literally one of the 13 best players in the country.”

Brummitt’s breakout season was the result of a change in her mentality for this season.

“It was kind of a mindset,” Brummitt said. “It was kind of like ignoring the numbers. My goal was one hit a game, and that goal really set the tone for my entire season. Once I achieved that goal it was like, I could get more, I could work for more once I reached my goal.”

She can also trace her success back to how she prepared for the 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 season, changing her nutrition and weight room habits. Before that point, she said, she ate a lot of fast food and didn’t like the conditioning side of being a college athlete.

“I started working out and I started eating right, and I’ve done a lot of research — it’s something that I love now,” Brummitt said. “I want to know what’s going into my body and I want to get the best out of my body so I watch what goes into it. This winter break … I came back and lifted heavier, and I’m hitting the ball further. I think it worked out — it’s something I’ll do for the rest of my life for sure. It’s the one thing I can thank COVID for.”

Brummitt grew up playing softball with her twin sister, Chloe, and came to UNCP for the first time in her sister’s place when Chloe was injured and couldn’t attend a summer camp.

“I remember not wanting to come,” Brummitt said. “I was like ‘I don’t want to go; I’ve never heard of this place’ and I come and I’m like ‘I like it here.’”

Bennett liked what she saw — a great all-around player who does everything well.

“You look at Tatum when you’re out recruiting, and the reason that she stands out is she’s just aggressive,” Bennett said. “She owns the field, and when she’s out there it’s hers, and you’ve got to take bases from her, and you’ve got to outpitch her in the box.”

That all-around success includes her strong defensive play at first base.

“What people don’t understand is that Tatum is a fantastic defensive player too,” Bennett said. “She only made one error at first base, and I thought that was possibly not even an error and could’ve gone either way. The kid is just solid in everything that she does.”

Brummitt played her fourth season with the Braves this year, but due to the 2020 season being shortened by the pandemic, she and the rest of the Braves earned an extra year of eligibility. She’ll take advantage next year, returning for a fifth season.

“She’s going to be pivotal in mentoring a new first baseman,” Bennett said. “She’s going to be a pivotal part of our offensive lineup again. But I think just letting her try to bleed down and trickle into what her work ethic and testimony is, how she got to where she is, trickling down to some of the younger kids that don’t always know how to put the extra work in, and they’ve been grabbing a few people and taking them out to hit with her and taking them to the weight room and doing that extra that really separated her.”

And when the season starts next February, Brummitt will have a new hair color — something she’s done all four years of her Braves career.

“I think I’ve got to stick to that,” Brummitt said. “I think I got a little crazy, going into college and being young, I was like ‘let me change my hair color.’ I like my hair how it is now, but I’ve just got to keep it going; I can’t have four completely different roster pics and not have a fifth one that’s different, so that is going to have to be a little superstition as well.”

It’s another superstition that’s working.