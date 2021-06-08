McGirt close to home in one-off event at Congaree

June 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

RIDGELAND, S.C. — When the PGA Tour plays a one-off event at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina this week, Fairmont native William McGirt could have an advantage over the rest of the field.

While the course is hosting the PGA Tour for the first time, McGirt estimates he’s played there 40 or 50 times, according to a Savannah Morning News report. It’s also not far from his new residence in Bluffton.

McGirt will tee off at 7:55 a.m. Thursday to begin the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, starting on No. 1 with Grayson Murray and Russell Knox. The trio will start on the 10th tee Friday at 1:10 p.m.

The Tour’s trip to Congaree comes as a one-time substitute event, as travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic made playing the RBC Canadian Open logistically impossible. The course is located near Ridgeland, about 30 miles northwest of Hilton Head Island and 60 miles southwest of Charleston.

McGirt recently relocated his residence from Boiling Springs, South Carolina, near Spartanburg, to Bluffton, about 25 miles from Congaree, and hopes that his experience on the course and the comforts of playing close to home will help him play well, even as the 7,655-yard Tom Fazio design doesn’t necessarily suit his style of play.

“Experience is going to be either a lot of help or it could be that the experience of knowing what can happen, you might have a little scar tissue in there that hurts,” he told the Savannah Morning News. “I can see both sides of that. The problem is I know some of the areas you just can’t play from and know it’s a big number waiting to happen. You always have that in the back of your mind. So trying to put that out of sight and out of mind, and just hit good golf shots, is the hardest part.”

McGirt will be making the 10th start in his 29-event major medical extension. He has earned 11 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his PGA Tour playing status at the end of the extension.

He has missed the cut in six of his last even starts, dating back to last fall.

“I haven’t played that well, but I’ve played a whole lot better than where I’ve finished,” McGirt said in the Savannah Morning News report. “I feel like I’m on the verge of starting to play really, really well again.”

The tournament field includes co-favorites Brooks Koepka and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, along with Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, a week ahead of the U.S. Open next week in San Diego.