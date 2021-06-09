Jacobs’ arm, bat lift Purnell Swett over Lumberton

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Hayden Hunt puts down a bunt attempt during Tuesday’s home game against Purnell Swett.
LUMBERTON — It may have been senior night for the Lumberton baseball team, but it was one of Purnell Swett’s seniors who was the star Tuesday night — both on the mound and at the plate.
Jonathon Jacobs hit a two-run home run for the Rams and pitched a two-hitter, leading Purnell Swett to a 3-1 win in the rivalry matchup.
“He had a two-run bomb, that was big; it gave him some room, and he had that one inning, but he worked himself out of it,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said.
Jacobs pitched six innings for the Rams; he allowed two hits, a run in the fifth inning, struck out 13 Pirates batters and walked three.
“Everything was going good; I just had one bad inning, I had to get out of it. Other than that, everything felt good,” Jacobs said. “I wanted to come out and shut them down and do what I had to do.”
Lamb pitched Jacobs on a quick turnaround from Friday’s win over Hoke County so that Jacobs will be ready on full rest for the first round of the state playoffs next week; Tuesday’s win means Purnell Swett (9-4, 8-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) will likely earn an at-large playoff berth regardless of the outcome when the Rams meet Lumberton (6-6, 5-6 SAC) again on Thursday.
Jacobs’ home run turned a scoreless tie in the fourth inning into a 2-0 Purnell Swett lead. Braeden Oxendine had reached on a walk two batters earlier before Jacobs’ four-bagger over the left-center-field fence.
“First at-bat I got a first-pitch curveball,” Jacobs said. “I knew it was coming second at-bat so I just sat on it and crushed it.”
“He struggled at Hoke, but he can hit it a long ways — we saw that,” Lamb said. “We’ve seen that two or three times this year. Big time players step up in big time moments, and he stepped up.”
Lumberton’s lone run off Jacobs came in the fifth inning after a hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases. Hunter Beasley legged out an infield single with two outs, allowing Bobby Baxley to score from third. The Pirates had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with another hit, but left the bases loaded.
“He’s a college pitcher, going to college to pitch, and he showed it tonight,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “But I thought we still had opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on them.”
Purnell Swett added a run in the seventh when Keithyn Hunt, who had doubled, scored on a throwing error later in the inning.
Will Brooks got the save for Purnell Swett, allowing one hit with a strikeout in the seventh inning.
“We ran Will out there; we’ve done that a lot this year in that situation, and he’s used it and it seems like the moment doesn’t get to him too much,” Lamb said.
Baxley pitched well in the loss for Lumberton, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
“Bobby pitched a great game, and made one mistake. He hung the curveball and (Jacobs) made us pay for it,” McLamb said. “Other than that, I thought we were right there — and we still had a chance with the bases loaded, just couldn’t get a hit.”
Cameron Fields, Chris Baker, Jacobs and Hunt had Purnell Swett’s four hits in the game. Beasley, Caleb Maynor and Payne Stone had hits for the Pirates.
After Tuesday’s hard-fought game, Lamb expects more of the same when the Rams host the second game between the teams on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Pembroke.
“It was a quality game all the way around, and we had to work to win it,” Lamb said. “They’ll come to our place on Thursday for our senior night, and it’ll be a battle. You throw the records out; when we play each other it’s game on.”
For McLamb and the Pirates, who will not make the state playoffs, Thursday’s game will provide a final chance for a special moment for the team this season.
“We’ve got to play for pride now,” McLamb said. “They beat us on our senior night, so we’re going to try our best to go in there gritty and try to spoil their senior night; I told them that’s what we’re playing for now, so we’ll see what happens.”
Robeson Post 5 wins two
The Robeson County Post 5 American Legion softball team won two games Tuesday against Cumberland Post 32.
Post 5 won 13-4 and 14-2, hitting four home runs in the doubleheader.
Chandra Locklear hit two home runs, giving her four for the season through four games; Karli Godwin hit one, her third of the season, and Gracie Godbold hit one.
Post 5 is 4-0 on the season.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.