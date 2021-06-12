Washed out

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett baseball player Cameron Field works on the playing field Friday after rain forced the postponement of the Rams’ game against Lumberton for the second straight night. The teams are now scheduled to play on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pembroke.

