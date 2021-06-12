Bulldogs dominate Red Devils

June 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls baseball team finished its season with a 15-1 five-inning win at Red Springs on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (6-7, 2-6 Three Rivers Conference) had lost five straight games before defeating the Red Devils (1-10, 0-7 TRC), who lost nine straight games to end their season.

T.J. Parker allowed two hits and one run with eight strikeouts and no walks for St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs totaled 12 hits offensively, including three from Parker and two each from Isaac Garner, Josh Henderson and Antonio Candelaria. Will Brooks, Stevie Smith and Zidus Dorley each had one.

Cam Revels and Candelaria each scored three runs; Garner, Henderson and Dorley had two each; and Parker and Dakota Strikland each had one.

Henderson, Parker and Brooks each had two RBIs and Garner, Revels, Candelaria and Smith each drove in one.