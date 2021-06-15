59 Braves rake in MEC spring academic awards

June 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The postseason academic laurels began to roll in for UNC Pembroke’s athletic teams on Monday afternoon when three teams — football, swimming and wrestling — combined to send 59 student-athletes to the Mountain East Conference All-Academic Teams and Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

A total of 26 student-athletes garnered MEC All-Academic Team laurels which highlight active student-athletes who maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 or better. An additional 33 student-athletes were awarded spots on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll which recognizes those that maintain a GPA or 3.25 to 3.69.

The football squad led the trio of teams with 14 student-athletes crowned Academic All-MEC, while the swimming and wrestling teams chipped in with six apiece. Seventeen football players and 14 wrestlers picked up Commissioner’s Honor Roll status, while two swimmers were named to that list.