Hines promoted, Hendren added to UNCP men’s basketball staff

June 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards announced a pair of staff changes on Tuesday morning with the promotion of Dory Hines, as well as the addition of Corey Hendren.

Hines will enter his third season alongside Richards after serving on UNCP’s staff during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, as well as during Lander’s run to the 2019-20 Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. Hines will now transition into a more prominent role on the staff in 2021-22, as well as take on additional administrative duties.

Hendren, who has a previous stint as a head coach at South Carolina Salkehatchie, has been a part of the coaching staff at USC Aiken over the last four seasons.

“I could not be more excited about our staff moving forward,” Richards said. “We wanted hungry, self-motivated coaches that will assist this program in achieving higher levels of success. The various strengths of Dory and Corey compliment each other and myself, and our players will benefit from their knowledge and work ethic.”

A seven-year coaching veteran, Hines was a two-time All-Conference Carolinas selection as a standout student-athlete at Mount Olive (2010-14) before jumping into the coaching world shortly thereafter on the coaching staff at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston. Three Patriots earned all-conference laurels under his tutelage, including Kris Wooten who has seen action in more than 75 games (30 starts) for Elon through his first three season, including 19 starts as a freshman.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to give Coach Hines a promotion within our staff,” Richards said. “He has worked diligently over the past two years to earn this opportunity. Dory is a loyal, relationship-driven, full-effort coach whose future is extremely bright in this profession.”

Hendren has been vital to a run of success that USC Aiken has enjoyed over the last four seasons, including a 27-6 campaign in 2018-19 that culminated with a berth into the NCAA postseason. The Pacers have amassed nearly 70 victories with Hendren on staff, and the success has been further highlighted with six All-Peach Belt Conference and a pair of all-region selections as well.

Named the top assistant coach under the age of 35 in NCAA Division II’s Southeast Region by CoachStat.com in 2020-21, Hendren took the reins of the program at USC Salkehatchie in 2014 and mentored a quintet of all-region players, and saw 13 of his student-athletes ink scholarships at four-year institutions as well.

“We are excited to be bringing Coach Hendren and his wife, Caroline, to #BraveNation,” Richards said. “At a still relatively young age, Corey is experienced as a player, assistant coach and head coach at multiple levels of college basketball. He turned both USC Salkehatchie and USC Aiken both into regional powers, and we are very thankful he choose to join our program.”