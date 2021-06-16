Post 5 softball sweeps home-opener doubleheader

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Contributed photo Robeson County Post 5’s Santana Anderson poses with both home run balls after she hit two home runs in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Hoke County Post 20.

Robeson County Post 5’s Santana Anderson poses with both home run balls after she hit two home runs in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Hoke County Post 20.

PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Post 5 American Legion softball team won the first two home games in its history in a doubleheader against Hoke County Post 20 on Tuesday at Purnell Swett High School.

Post 5 won game one of the twin bill 4-1 and dominated the nightcap 14-0, improving to 8-0-1 on the season.

In the first game, Post 5 scored four runs in the second inning, answering after Hoke County scored one in the top half.

Jalyn Herndon was 1-for-1 with an RBI coming on a squeeze-play bunt. Syniah Lancaster and Abigail Maddon had the other two hits in the game for Post 5.

Chandra Locklear pitched the first three innings, with six strikeouts, three hits and one earned run; Halona Sampson pitched the last two innings with three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Tamarah Lowery was 2-for-2 with two doubles and was the losing pitcher for Hoke County.

In the second game, the Post 5 offense came alive for three runs in the first inning and 11 in the second. The game was called by run rule after the third.

“Everybody was hitting it good. As a team we hit it really good in the second game,” Post 5 coach Jamie Dover said. “(Santana Anderson) probably hit one about 260 (feet). She hit two out tonight — she crushed it. Our defense was strong both of the games.”

Anderson was 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs. Chandra Lockelar was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Marijo Wilkes was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Gracie Godbold and Lancaster each had a hit and an RBI; Torrie Butler had a double and two RBIs; Angelica Locklear and Dora Locklear each had one hit.

Chandra Locklear pitched two hitless innings with five strikeouts and Halona Sampson pitched one hitless inning with two strikeouts; the two combined for a three-inning no-hitter.

The games were the first at home for the first-year Legion program.

“We had a good crowd,” Dover said. “We probably had about, counting the teams and all, probably a little more than 100 people. Good crowd, very supportive.”

Post 5 also won two games Monday at Scotland, 11-6 and 11-0, in makeup games played after last week’s postponement.

The team hit five home runs in the doubleheader: two by Angelica Locklear and one each by Chandra Locklear, Santana Anderson and Marijo Wilkes. Chandra Locklear and Ava Jacobs were the winning pitchers.

Post 5 does not have any games scheduled the rest of this week; due to scheduling conflicts next week’s schedule is unclear at this time.

