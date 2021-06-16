Rams to face Middle Creek in 2nd round

APEX — With a 48-hour turnaround between the first and second round of the state playoffs, the Purnell Swett baseball team doesn’t have a lot of time to work on specific preparations for their second-round opponents.
Instead, they’re trying to focus on themselves and fine tune what they do to make sure they give themselves their best chance to win when they play at Middle Creek Thursday with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
“You’ve just got to focus on what you do, that’s kind of where we’re at,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We’re coming in (Wednesday) and trying to refine things and work on our mental side of things. I’m sure it’s going to be a battle — all of them are going to be.”
Lamb was focusing on the team’s offensive approach entering the postseason, and five runs on 12 hits in the 15th-seeded Rams’ first-round win over South View Tuesday provided validation for that.
“We had 12 hits (Tuesday) night, so what we’ve done the last couple of days, we’ll continue working on that today, and hopefully we see the same type of results (Thursday),” Lamb said.
Middle Creek (11-4) earned a 6-1 win in eight innings at Millbrook in the first round. The 10th-seeded Mustangs finished second behind Fuquay-Varina in the South Wake Conference.
Both the Mustangs’ top starting pitchers, senior Nolan Connaughton (4-1, 2.10 ERA, 43 strikeouts) and sophomore Luke Brown (4-3, 3.03 ERA, 60 strikeouts) pitched in Tuesday’s game. Sophomore Charlie Lytle (2-0, 2.47 ERA, 20 strikeouts) has the freshest arm, but may not start as all nine of his appearances this season have come in relief.
Offensively, senior Jonah Oster (.405 batting average, 19 runs, six extra-base hits) stands out as the Mustangs’ top hitter, though Tanner Hunley (.304 batting average, 12 RBIs) leads the team in RBIs.
“Basically you just try to pitch around (a hitter that impressive),” Lamb said of the Rams’ approach to facing Oster. “We were in that same situation (Tuesday) night with their three hitter; we knew he could swing it. I think he had two or three hits (Tuesday) night, so we’ll use the same approach and try to minimize the damage he can do.”
Sophomore Keithyn Hunt (4-1, 4.10 ERA, 40 strikeouts) has been No. 2 starter all season for Purnell Swett (10-5) and is likely to pitch after Jonathon Jacobs pitched into the seventh inning Tuesday.
The Rams face about a two-hour trip, easily their longest of the season, for Thursday’s game.
“We’re going to leave early (Thursday) and try to make a day of it, get there early, get our legs under us, get acclimated to our surroundings and stay loose,” Lamb said. “Just get them ready to play ball; work on the mental side of it, that’s the big thing. How to respond when things don’t go your way, that seems to be the Achilles heel these days.”
Tuesday’s win was the program’s first playoff victory since 2005. Thursday they’ll be seeking to advance twice in the playoffs for the first time in recent history.
“A lot of it is just the mental side of getting over the hump,” Lamb said. “They’ve had some quality baseball teams down here, and it’s just matter of getting them — it’s different baseball when you get to the playoffs, there’s a lot more pressure, and you’ve got to learn how to embrace that pressure, and how to respond to it. Because it’s a battle; there’s going to be mistakes and you’ve got to overcome it. You can’t let it fester; you’ve got to have a short-term memory.”
