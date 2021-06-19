Lumberton 4×100 relay team wins regional heat, advances to state

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton baseball team faced a three-run deficit against Purnell Swett entering the last inning of its season. The Pirates made the most of that final frame.

Lumberton scored eight runs in the seventh inning, taking advantage of poor command from multiple Rams pitchers, to come from behind and beat their rivals 9-4 on Saturday in Pembroke.

“We fought the whole time,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “We had runners and it felt like we threatened all night, and we just couldn’t get that big hit. And then in the seventh inning, we started putting some guys on, started getting some timely hits, mixed in some walks, a couple of hit by (pitches), and I just praise them for playing the whole seven innings; that’s what we’ve been trying to preach all year.”

Four Lumberton batters walked in the inning and Payne Stone was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving Lumberton (7-6, 6-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) the go-ahead run. The inning also included an error by Purnell Swett (9-5, 8-4 SAC).

“We couldn’t throw strikes,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Our pitchers basically couldn’t throw strikes; all of a sudden we just couldn’t find the zone. It was one of those innings — they show up occasionally. You wish they didn’t, but it did. We were in control, it was 4-1, and the leadoff guy led off with a double and it just snowballed; we couldn’t get out of it. One of those times we just couldn’t find an out.”

Freshman Travon Moore, who was pinch-hitting, was responsible for that leadoff hit.

“We put a little freshman in there to pinch-hit and he started off the inning with a rope down the line, and after that we mixed in some hits with some walks and a couple errors, and next thing you know we got eight runs,” McLamb said.

Hunter Beasley, who had three hits in the game, reached on a bunt single and Hayden Hunt walked to load the bases with no outs. Samuel Beck singled to score Moore and Beasley.

Jacob Scott walked, advancing pinch-runner Carson Phillips to second, before Hunt scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to tie the game at 4-4. Bobby Baxley walked to load the bases again, and after the next batter struck out, Stone’s hit by pitch gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead.

Garret Smith walked, plating Scott; after the next batter struck out, Beasley singled to drive in Baxley and Stone for an 8-4 lead. The final run of the inning came when Smith scored on an error.

The eight-run outburst in the seventh allowed Smith to earn the win after pitching six innings, with six hits and two earned runs allowed. He walked two and struck out three. Hunt pitched the bottom of the seventh.

“(Smith) threw a heck of a ballgame,” McLamb said. “He kept us in the game the whole time, and then he got up to his pitch count; I thought it worked out great, with Hayden having the year he’s had with his arm trouble, getting to come in and get the last three outs against Purnell Swett on his final game; I thought that was awesome.”

Senior Isaiah Oxendine pitched well for Purnell Swett, with four hits and one run allowed over five innings pitched with eight strikeouts and two walks.

“He threw the ball well,” Lamb said. “I’d made up my mind I was giving him (the ball), and I’ve been telling him, if we can get to the playoffs, next week there’s three games, so it’s your time. And it kind of pays off — he’s got a live arm and it’s fresh right now.”

Keithyn Hunt pitched a hitless sixth inning for Purnell Swett before the Rams needed three pitchers — Keithyn Hunt, Will Brooks and Braxton Hunt — to get through the seventh.

Purnell Swett opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning on a pair of sacrifice flies. Cameron Field scored on an Ethan Wilkens flyout and Braeden Oxendine came home on a Chris Baker flyout for a 2-0 lead.

Lumberton also scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, as Scott tagged on a Stone flyout to cut the Rams’ lead to 2-1.

In the bottom half, Brooks reached on an error and scored on a Field RBI single for a 3-1 Rams lead.

Purnell Swett added a run in the fifth when Baker reached on an error and, after the Rams loaded the bases, scored on an error, giving the Rams the 4-1 lead they would carry into the final inning.

For Lumberton, the season ended with the positive note of the thrilling, comeback win over their rivals.

“Going into this we were 6-6 overall; I was like ‘guys, do you want to finish with your head above the water, or do you want to finish with your head below the water? Let’s try to be above .500 this year,’” McLamb said. “And that made us feel really good. … The boys fought hard and I felt like they really wanted to get that winning season in there.”

The Rams will enter the 4A state playoffs Tuesday after earning an at-large berth. They will make the short trip to South View for a first-round matchup.

“You just try to get to the dance, then you want to dance as long as you can,” Lamb said. “And you’ve got to have a little bit of luck once you get there. Offensively, we’re not swinging the bats as well as we can; if we can get that going I think we can play with anybody. Defensively, most of the time we’ll make the routine plays, and that’s what I preach, make the routine plays and you’ll stay in the game.

“The seventh inning today, we didn’t make the routine plays, and that cost us.”