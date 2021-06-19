From the fringe

Kiwanis holds kickoff for All-American Golf Tournament
Last week Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton held a kickoff event at Pinecrest Country Club to make plans for the 44th annual All-American Golf Tournament.
Club members participated in a nine-hole tournament that was won by Adrian Lowery and Chris Summers.
The dates of this year’s Kiwanis Golf Tournament are August 14th and 15th, to be held at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.
Proceeds from our many sponsors of the tournament go to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation. The foundation provides support, guidance and protection to Robeson County youth and children such as Mac Starke Clothing Closet, Read Across Robeson, Terrific Kids, scholarships to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Robeson Community College, Lumberton High Key Club, UNCP Circle K, Take a Kid to a Game and Hurricane Disaster Relief.
Tournament brochures for golfers to sign up and to provide a sponsorship are available from Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton members and at Robeson County golf courses.
For more information, contact Bruce Jobe at 910-618-2608 or email [email protected]
Cox records ace
Keith Cox made a hole-in-one at Pinecrest Country Club on Thursday. The ace came at the par-three 12th hole, using a 9-iron from 110 yards.
He was playing with Ken Melvin, Tim Moore and Ricky Rogers.
Fairmont Golf Club news
The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 am shotgun start.
The team of Jeff Broadwell, Brian Haymore, Justin Britt and Mack Kenney won this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble with a one-stroke victory over Jeff Tedder, Chad Atkinson, Don Atkinson and Wayne Callahan. Robert Lawson, Tom Lee, Mark Smith and Eddie Cox won the second flight. Ronnie Cox and Mack Kenney were closest to the pin winners.
The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 1 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.
David Hunt and Ray Lewis were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Alton Haggins and Ancil Jacobs. Floyd Foley and Jim Steed won the second flight with Mike Sellers and Tommy Belch coming in second place. The third flight winners were Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear followed by Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese. The fourth flight was won by Al Almond and Monte Herring with Bobby Benton and Jimmy Dyson taking second place. David Hunt, Jimmy Dyson, Bucky Beasley, and Monte Herring were closest to the pin winners.
The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The Sudan Pirates Golf Tournament will be held on June 26 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice tournament with an entry fee of $50 per player or $200 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-0628-9931 to sign up.
Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 69, Cal Hunt 71, Lee Hunt 72, Danny Glasscock 73, Mike Graham 74, Butch Lennon 75, Mike Gandley 76, Don Atkinson 77, Kirk Hamilton 77, Ricky Hamilton 77, Bert Thomas 77 and Jimmy Green 78.
Pinecrest senior shootout
Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 61, one stroke ahead of runners-up Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine.
Williamson was the closest to the pin winner.
The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]