Pinecrest senior shootout

Thomas Locklear and Lonail Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 59, five strokes ahead of runners-up Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine.

Mike Sellers and Thomas Locklear were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 am shotgun start.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 1 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

