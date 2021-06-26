Pinecrest senior shootout
Thomas Locklear and Lonail Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 59, five strokes ahead of runners-up Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine.
Mike Sellers and Thomas Locklear were the closest to the pin winners.
The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Fairmont Golf Club news
The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 am shotgun start.
The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 1 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.
Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@www.robesonian.com.