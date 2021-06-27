Lumberton’s Davieyon King-McAllister wrestles against Corinth Holders’ Logan Haseley in a third-place match at the NCHSAA 4A state championship Saturday in Kernersville.

KERNERSVILLE — The last two seasons, Cayden Scott couldn’t participate in the state wrestling championships due to injury.

The Purnell Swett wrestler not only got to participate Saturday; he earned a third-place finish in the 4A event held at Glenn High School, the highest finish among the eight Robeson County wrestlers particpating.

“It’s been good. I came out better than I thought I would,” Scott said. “It’s my last match of my high school career, so it went good.”

Scott (16-3) reached the semifinals, and after a loss there won in the third-place match, in the 138-pound classification.

“His first match we just went out there trying to compete; we really didn’t have any high expecations, didn’t want to put any pressure on him,” Purnell Swett coach Rashad Saunders said. “We said, hey, we’re just going to wrestle one match at a time; the only match that’s important is this first one.”

Scott pinned Nathan Henshall from Leesville Road in the second period of his opening match and defeated Fuquay-Varina’s Ryan Boyer, who entered the match 23-0, by 9-8 decision in the quarterfinals.

“My first match was OK,” Scott said. “My second one woke me up; one of the best matches this year.”

“We come back in the second match and the guy was a really good wrestler, and Cayden just went out there and wrestled him as if he was anybody,” Saunders said.

Scott lost to Hough’s Richard Treanor, the eventual state champion, in a 12-1 majority decision in the semifinal, but came back with a 10-6 decision over Cardinal Gibbons’ Britton Janet in the third-place match.

Scott trailed that match 5-1 early, but scored nine of the last 10 points in the match over the last 2:29; two third-period takedowns sealed the victory.

“I realized it was my last match ever and I had to make the most of it,” Scott said.

“That’s something we talk about all the time is, no matter what the match (is), you might be down 5-0 in the beginning, but you’ve got to keep plugging away, because there’s three periods,” Saunders said. “It’s not who wins the first period, it’s who wins the combination of the three.”

Ending his high-school career with a podium finish at the state championship was are far more pleasant ending to Scott’s season than the previous two campaigns.

“It was very amazing,” Saunders said. “It’s heartbreaking sophomore year and junior year, and then this year was like this is it, we’ve got to make this one happen. So I was happy about that.”

Lumberton’s Davieyon King-McAllister (16-6) was the other Robeson County wrestler to reach the semifinal round; he lost in the semifinals and the consolation match and finished fourth at 152 pounds.

“I couldn’t sleep really last night because I was just thinking about states and stuff,” King-McAllister said. “Not getting sleep really led to me getting really drained, and then my first two matches I wrestled like I should wrestle, and then my last two matches I was just so drained — I don’t want to blame it on that and make excuses, but I was drained. And then my mental (focus) after I lost my first match, it was bad.”

King-McAllister defeated Laney’s D’Jarvis Poole by 10-5 decision in the first round and beat Mooresville’s Jake Emmert by 4-3 decision in the quarerfinals.

That left him matched up against High Point Central’s Joseph Sealey in the semifinals. Sealey, who won all his tournament matches by either fall or technical fall, won the state title with a 24-0 overall record and was named 4A’s Most Outstanding Wrestler; he defeated King-McAllister by technical fall at 29-13.

“He was good,” King-McAllister said. “He wrestles like a dude that’s No. 2 in the nation, he’s good. I really couldn’t do nothing about it, and that’s what real defeat feels like, when you can feel like you couldn’t do nothing about it.”

King-McAllister lost the third-place match to Corinth Holders’ Logan Haseley by 10-1 decision.

“I just didn’t wrestle. I just laid there,” King-McAllister said. “If I had to wrap it all together, I’d say in my first two matches I wrestled a B-plus, my third match, I really couldn’t do anything about it, and my fourth match I wrestled an F.”

King-McAllister finished his high-school career with his best state finish, and now transitions to his college career at Bluefield State.

“For Davieyon, just trying to finish out his senior year, it’s been a weird season and everything, but him coming out and being able to place here at the state tournament, I think that’s something he can build off of as he continues his college career,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “This is his first time getting up there on the podium, so this is hard work paying off for him.

Six other Lumberton wrestlers participated in the state championship, with three advancing to the quarterfinals and three losing in the first round.

“We had a lot of young guys — first-year wrestlers and freshman — and with them it was just an experience,” Bell said. “They hadn’t really wrestled a big tournament besides regionals and state, so I think it was a learning process for them. I think they all saw a little bit of weaknesses; a lot of room to build from and grow off of going into such a short offseason.”

Jackson Buck (20-2), who was the Sandhills Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Year, defeated Page’s Jacob Woodburn in the first round by 7-6 decision; he was pinned by Conner Johnson from Laney in 24 seconds in the quarterfinals at 145 pounds.

Kenson Sinclair (16-2), the 4A Mideast Regional champion at 182 pounds, beat Athens Drive’s Jataurus White by 2-1 decision in his first match. He lost to Jacob Zaitawi from West Forsyth in a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals.

Also a regional champion, Quintez Shipman (16-2) reached the state quarterfinals at 195 pounds in his first year of competitive wrestling. He beat Jesse Barrier from McDowell, 7-5 in a tiebreaker, before he lost to Laney’s Kanenan Barriner by 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

Ma’Kya Kerns (19-2) lost in the first round at 113 pounds, 3-2 in a tiebreaker against Hoggard’s Oscar Limon-Zarzosa.

Matthew Foil (17-4) lost by 9-2 decision to Davie’s Lane Hill in the first round at 126 pounds.

Darionte McLaurin (17-3), at 170 pounds, was pinned in the second period by East Forsyth’s Michael Quinones.

